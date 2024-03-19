MEDI8897 (Nirsevimab) Drug and Market Review 2019-2023 and Outlook 2024-2032: A Comprehensive Analysis of RSV Treatment

DUBLIN, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "MEDI8897 Market Size, Forecast, and Market Insight - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report offers comprehensive insights into MEDI8897 for Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) across the seven major markets. Providing a detailed overview of MEDI8897 for RSV in the 7MM (United States, EU4, and Japan) from 2019 to 2032, the report includes an extensive description of the drug, covering its mechanism of action, dosage, administration, research and development milestones, and other developmental activities.

Additionally, it features future market assessments, including forecasts for the MEDI8897 market in RSV across the 7MM, SWOT analysis, analyst perspectives, competitor analysis, and insights into emerging therapies for RSV.

Drug Overview

MEDI8897 (Nirsevimab) is an investigational long-acting antibody designed to provide single-dose protection against RSV for all infants, including those with specific health conditions such as congenital heart disease or chronic lung disease. Utilizing extended half-life technology, nirsevimab aims to offer rapid and direct protection against RSV-induced lower respiratory tract infections (LRTIs) without requiring immune system activation. Notably, it is the first potential immunization to demonstrate efficacy against RSV in infants during Phase III trials.

Developed and commercialized by AstraZeneca in collaboration with Sanofi, nirsevimab represents a significant advancement as a single-dose preventative option for a broad infant population. Regulatory review processes are underway, with the FDA targeting a decision by the third quarter of 2023, potentially making nirsevimab available for the 2023/2024 RSV season in the US.

Report Insights

Detailed product overview, including MEDI8897 description, mechanism of action, dosage, administration, and R&D activities.

Elaboration on regulatory milestones and developmental activities.

Coverage of MEDI8897 research and development across the US, Europe , and Japan .

, and . Patents information and sales forecast till 2032.

Comprehensive analysis of late-stage emerging therapies for RSV.

SWOT analysis and analyst perspectives on MEDI8897 in RSV.

Analytical Perspective and Clinical Assessment

Detailed market assessment of MEDI8897 for RSV across the seven major markets from 2024 to 2032.

Clinical trials information covering trial interventions, conditions, status, and completion dates.

Report Highlights

Anticipated market changes due to increased research and healthcare spending.

Focus on novel therapeutic approaches and potential challenges for MEDI8897.

Impact of emerging products and late-stage therapies on the market.

Forecasted sales data aiding decision-making for therapeutic portfolios.

Key Questions Addressed

Product type, administration route, and mechanism of action of MEDI8897.

Clinical trial status and completion dates.

Key collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and licensing activities.

Granted designations for MEDI8897 in RSV.

Forecasted market scenario and sales across major countries.

Competition from emerging products and late-stage therapies for RSV.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bi8f3x

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg





SOURCE Research and Markets