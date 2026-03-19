Media & analytics firm mostlyHUMAN Launches AI-infused "Momentum Suite"

The platform transforms media and analytics workflows for employees and clients alike

CINCINNATI, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- mostlyHUMAN, a leader in modern media strategy, activation, and analytics, today announced the launch of the Momentum Suite. The new AI-infused platform is designed to simplify workflows, democratize insights, and deliver fast intelligence for common needs in media planning, buying, and analytics.

Developed by a team with decades of experience spanning media planning & buying, analytics, and data science, version 1.0 of the Momentum Suite is a secure desktop application available to both in-house teams and clients. The platform brings together a collection of intelligent tools, referred to as "widgets," that help organizations create and measure business momentum in their marketing efforts.

"At mostlyHUMAN, our job is to create new business momentum for clients through advanced media and analytics," said Ryan Derrow, President at mostlyHUMAN. "The Momentum Suite brings together the industry's best thinking with powerful AI to help teams move faster, learn more, and make smarter decisions."

The Momentum Suite is built around three core pillars essential to effective media strategy:

Impacts — Advanced analytics tools that leverage mostlyHUMAN's internal systems and processes to evaluate performance and uncover insights.

Impacts widgets include:

Marketing Mix Modeling

Agentic Reporting

Synthetic Attribution

Algorithmic Attribution

Journeys — Interactive access to primary research and behavioral data, enabling users to better understand customer audiences and category dynamics.

Journeys widgets include:

Media Usage

Media Actions

Category Behavior

Tests — Experimentation and measurement tools that support smarter testing strategies, powered by AI-assisted recommendations and learnings.

Tests widgets include:

Test Evaluation

Geo Similarity

Test Design

Prior Learning

Vince Ledney, Executive Vice President of Data Science & Analytics at mostlyHUMAN and the lead builder for the software, notes, "We're pumped. The Momentum Suite has been in development and testing for over a year. The goal is to streamline work while enabling competitive marketing advantage through media and analytics, and we'll continue to build, improve, and add new features to the application over time."

By unifying these capabilities into a single, intuitive platform, the Momentum Suite helps users surface and activate media strategy, planning, and reporting solutions more quickly and seamlessly than ever before.

The Momentum Suite is now available to mostlyHUMAN teams and select clients. For more information, visit www.mostly-human.com.

About mostlyHUMAN

mostlyHUMAN is an independent media and analytics firm, partnering with both Agencies and Brands to build new momentum and drive business growth. By combining deep human expertise with advanced data and technology capabilities, mostlyHUMAN delivers solutions in media consulting, media strategy, research, planning, buying, optimization, measurement, and advanced analytics. Located in Cincinnati, OH, mostlyHUMAN works with mid-sized brands and agencies across the United States.

SOURCE Mostly Human LLC