Media Advisory - BMO Capital Markets Celebrates 15 Years of the Equity Through Education Trading Day

TORONTO, NEW YORK, and LONDON, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - BMO Capital Markets will hold its 15th annual Equity Through Trading day program on September 25, 2019. BMO Capital Markets will donate all North American and European institutional equity commissions earned from the day's trading to help students achieve their potential through scholarships, bursaries and leadership development in affiliation with one of BMO's charitable partners in education. The program has raised more than C$20 million and helped nearly 5,000 students since its inception in 2005.

