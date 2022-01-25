Media Advisory - BMO Experts Available to Discuss Interest Rate Announcements by Bank of Canada and Federal Reserve

TORONTO and CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - BMO Experts will be available for comment following the releases Wednesday of the Bank of Canada's interest rate announcement and the statement from the Federal Reserve Board's Federal Open Market Committee.

With expectations of rate rises growing, BMO's sectoral and technical experts will be available to comment and provide advice on upcoming monetary policy announcements and the implications for inflation, investment strategies, and a thriving economy.

Experts are available from the following BMO teams:

BMO Economics

Doug Porter , Chief Economist, BMO Financial Group

Michael Gregory , Deputy Chief Economist and Head of U.S. Economics, BMO Capital Markets

Hassan Pirnia , Head, Home Financing and Personal Lending Products ( Canada )

Tom Parrish , Head, Retail Lending Product Management, BMO Harris Bank (U.S.)

Paul Seipp , Head, Business Banking, Western Region ( Canada )

Sadiq Adatia , Chief Investment Officer

BMO Family Office (U.S.)

Michael Stritch , Chief Investment Officer

Carol Schleif , Deputy Investment Officer

To speak to one of these experts, please contact BMO Media Relations at (416) 867-3996.

About BMO Financial Group

