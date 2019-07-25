Media Advisory - Canopy Growth Corporation to host guests at New York State hemp production facility

BROOME COUNTY, NY, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED) (NYSE: CGC) ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") will publicly unveil its Hemp Industrial Park on Pine Camp Drive in Kirkwood, Broome County on Monday, July 29th at 10:30 AM. To mark the occasion, we are hosting an event with Canopy Growth executives and Government Officials.

Media are invited to join Canopy Growth President Rade Kovacevic, Canopy Growth Chief Advocacy Officer Hilary Black, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (NY), Department of Agriculture and Markets Commissioner, Richard Ball (NY), New York State Senator Fred Akshar, State Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar, Kirkwood Town Supervisor Gordon Kniffen, and a representative from Congressman Brindisi's staff as they deliver remarks and take questions from media and guests.

Broome County, New York

Date: July 29, 2019

Time: Event begins at 10:30 am EST. We recommend media arrive at 10:00 am for registration. Location: Hemp Industrial Park, 46 Pine Camp Drive, Kirkwood, Broome County, NY

RSVP: If you're planning on attending, please RSVP here

