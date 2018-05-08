MEDIA ADVISORY - Executive Panel on "FINANCIAL STABILITY AND THE POST-CRISIS REFORMS: ARE WE DONE YET?"

TORONTO, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Toronto Centre is holding an executive panel on Monday, May 14 on post crisis reforms and emerging risks threatening global financial stability. A decade after the 2008 global financial crisis, financial systems have been reformed and Basel III is finalized, but uncertainty and unease persist. This exceptional panel, comprised of international and Canadian financial supervisors and regulators, will discuss their real-world experiences and insights for the future. Please join us for this discussion (see flyer).
Date: Monday, May 14, 2018, 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Location: Schulich Executive Education Centre, Suite 500, 222 Bay St, Toronto, ON
Welcoming Remarks: Dezsö J. Horváth, Order of Canada (CM); Dean, Schulich School of Business, York University and Board of Directors, Toronto Centre
Moderator: John Palmer, CM; Chair, Toronto Centre; former Superintendent of Financial Institutions for Canada (OSFI), former Managing Director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore, and former Deputy Chairman and Managing Partner, KPMG
Keynote Address: William R. White, Chairman, the Economic and Development Review Committee, OECD; former Economic Adviser and Head of the Monetary and Economic Department, BIS and Deputy Governor, Bank of Canada
Panelists:
The Honourable Kevin Lynch, OC; Vice-Chair, BMO Financial Group; former Clerk of the Privy Council Canada; former Deputy Minister of Finance, Government of Canada
Kevin J. Stiroh, Executive Vice President and Head of the Supervision Group, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York
Maureen Jensen, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Ontario Securities Commission and Board of Directors, Toronto Centre
Stefan Ingves, Governor, Central Bank of Sweden and Chair, Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, and Board of Directors, Toronto Centre
Ceyla Pazarbaşıoğlu, Senior Director, Finance, Competitiveness, and Innovation Global Practice, World Bank, and Board of Directors, Toronto Centre
ABOUT TORONTO CENTRE
Established in 1998, Toronto Centre for Global Leadership in Financial Supervision (Toronto Centre) is an independent not-for-profit organization that promotes financial stability and access to financial services globally. Our mission is to provide high quality capacity building programmes for financial supervisors and regulators, primarily in emerging markets and developing countries. We believe that for countries to thrive, their financial systems must be stable and inclusive. By helping to build these economic foundations, our mission supports sustainable growth and job creation, and helps to reduce poverty. In turn, stable, sustainable economic growth is a vital enabler for infrastructure investments, strengthening international trade, and poverty reduction as confirmed by the UN 2030 Sustainable Development global consensus and Addis Ababa Action Agenda. Our work is aligned with Canada's Feminist International Assistance Policy. Since our inception in 1998, we have trained more than 10,000 supervisors and regulators from over 190 countries and territories. Toronto Centre is supported by Global Affairs Canada, the International Monetary Fund, Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (Sida), and other valuable international partners. For more information, please visit www.torontocentre.org
