MEDIA ADVISORY - Executive Panel on "FINANCIAL STABILITY AND THE POST-CRISIS REFORMS: ARE WE DONE YET?"

Date: Monday, May 14, 2018, 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Location: Schulich Executive Education Centre, Suite 500, 222 Bay St, Toronto, ON

Welcoming Remarks: Dezsö J. Horváth, Order of Canada (CM); Dean, Schulich School of Business, York University and Board of Directors, Toronto Centre

Moderator: John Palmer, CM; Chair, Toronto Centre; former Superintendent of Financial Institutions for Canada (OSFI), former Managing Director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore, and former Deputy Chairman and Managing Partner, KPMG

Keynote Address: William R. White, Chairman, the Economic and Development Review Committee, OECD; former Economic Adviser and Head of the Monetary and Economic Department, BIS and Deputy Governor, Bank of Canada

Panelists:

The Honourable Kevin Lynch, OC; Vice-Chair, BMO Financial Group; former Clerk of the Privy Council Canada; former Deputy Minister of Finance, Government of Canada

Kevin J. Stiroh, Executive Vice President and Head of the Supervision Group, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York

Maureen Jensen, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Ontario Securities Commission and Board of Directors, Toronto Centre

Stefan Ingves, Governor, Central Bank of Sweden and Chair, Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, and Board of Directors, Toronto Centre

Ceyla Pazarbaşıoğlu, Senior Director, Finance, Competitiveness, and Innovation Global Practice, World Bank, and Board of Directors, Toronto Centre

Established in 1998, Toronto Centre for Global Leadership in Financial Supervision (Toronto Centre) is an independent not-for-profit organization that promotes financial stability and access to financial services globally. Our mission is to provide high quality capacity building programmes for financial supervisors and regulators, primarily in emerging markets and developing countries. We believe that for countries to thrive, their financial systems must be stable and inclusive. By helping to build these economic foundations, our mission supports sustainable growth and job creation, and helps to reduce poverty. In turn, stable, sustainable economic growth is a vital enabler for infrastructure investments, strengthening international trade, and poverty reduction as confirmed by the UN 2030 Sustainable Development global consensus and Addis Ababa Action Agenda. Our work is aligned with Canada's Feminist International Assistance Policy. Since our inception in 1998, we have trained more than 10,000 supervisors and regulators from over 190 countries and territories. Toronto Centre is supported by Global Affairs Canada, the International Monetary Fund, Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (Sida), and other valuable international partners. For more information, please visit www.torontocentre.org

