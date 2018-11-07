/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Opening of the Prevost new service center/
Nov 07, 2018, 07:00 ET
ORLANDO, FL, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Coach manufacturer Prevost cordially invites media representatives to the inaugural press conference of its new service center in Orlando, Florida. This event will be held in the presence of top management executives of the company as well as several dignitaries from the state of Florida.
What: Service Center opening Press Conference
Who: PREVOST
When: November 7, 2018 at 11:30 am
Where: 1300 Green Forest Ct. Winter Garden, FL 34787
For more information, contact Emmanuelle Toussaint at 581-994-1951 or emmanuelle.toussaint@volvo.com.
About Prevost
Prevost is a leading manufacturer of premium intercity touring coaches and the world leader in the production of conversion coaches for high-end motorhome and specialty conversion. As part of the Volvo Group, it has access to the financial strength, research capability, and manufacturing expertise of the group. The Volvo Group is one of the world's leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction equipment and marine and industrial engines. www.prevostcar.com
SOURCE Prevost
