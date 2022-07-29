MEDIA ADVISORY - RIBBON-CUTTING AT BETRIVERS SPORTSBOOK AT BINGO WORLD

WHAT:

A ribbon-cutting event to officially open the BetRivers Sportsbook at Bingo World, the first Maryland retail sportsbook outside of a casino. Media and the public will get a first look at the 3,000 square foot BetRivers Sportsbook, which features a lounge area with 32 theater style seats, a generous bar with seating and high tops, 21 hi-def video screens that surround the space and will air multiple events concurrently, streaming BetRivers odds boards, 12 sports wagering kiosks and three over the counter machines to place bets.