Media Advisory - Unifor National President media availability in Detroit

DETROIT, Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Unifor National President Jerry Dias will be available to media following today's discussions with Ontario Premier Doug Ford and with Federal Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Navdeep Bains on the future of the General Motors Oshawa Assembly Plant.

Dias is in Detroit to participate in the Canadian Automotive Partnership Council's annual meeting, held during the North American International Auto Show's media preview.

WHAT: Media availability

WHEN: Monday January 14, 2019 at 3:30 p.m.

WHERE: Cobo Centre lobby

WHO: Jerry Dias, Unifor National President

Despite earning more than $6 billion U.S. this year, General Motors announced plans to end production at the Oshawa Assembly Plant after 2019. The loss of 2,900 direct jobs at GM and thousands more in auto parts and services is not acceptable to Unifor or to Canadian consumers. Thousands have signed an online petition demanding GM allocate product to Oshawa. For more information go to the campaign website SaveOshawaGM.ca

