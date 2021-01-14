Media Advisory - SLC Management announces expansion of Institutional Business Development Team

WELLESLEY, MA, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Sun Life Capital Management (SLC Management), the $227B institutional fixed income and alternatives asset manager, is pleased to announce the following two appointments to their Institutional Business division. These appointments reflect the growth and expansion of the investment capabilities the firm offers to clients, providing them with traditional, alternative and yield-orientated investment solutions across public and private fixed income, real estate and infrastructure.

Steve Weiss has joined SLC Management as Senior Managing Director and Head of U.S. Business Development & Client Relationships. Steve leads the firm's U.S. Business Development and Consultant Relations group as well as the firm's client relationship team focused on U.S. corporate and public pension plan clients. Steve's primary focus is on accelerating the growth of the SLC Management Fixed Income business, while also leveraging the depth of our broader affiliate investment platform to drive enhanced value for clients. Steve is based in SLC Management's Wellesley, MA office.

"We're very excited to have Steve join the SLC Management team," said Tom Murphy, Head of Institutional Business at SLC Management. "SLC Management has seen tremendous growth over the last few years, both organically and through acquisitions. Steve has an intimate understanding of the institutional marketplace and the challenges faced by our clients. He will be an integral part of our institutional business leadership team, working collaboratively with our clients in pursuit of their long-term strategic objectives. "

Steve has over 28 years of experience leading business development, consultant relations, product management, client solutions and client relationship management efforts across multiple channels and asset classes. He specializes in fixed income and liability driven (LDI) investment solutions and has extensive portfolio management experience. Most recently, Steve worked as a Principal, Senior Client Portfolio Manager at a leading institutional asset manager in Boston, MA.

SLC Management would also like to share that Chris Adair has taken on the role of Senior Managing Director and Head of Strategic Partnerships. Chris focuses on deepening and growing our key external partnerships as well as working closely with our affiliates to enhance collaboration across the North American market place. Chris is a member of the SLC Management Institutional Business leadership team and is also based in SLC Management's Wellesley, MA office.

"Having recently formed our partnerships with Crescent Capital and InfraRed Capital Partners, it's critical that we harness the full breadth of our expanded investment platform to bring innovative ideas to clients," said Murphy. "Given Chris' extensive investment and client experience, he is perfectly placed to help us connect the dots across our expanded investment platform to the benefit of our institutional clients."

Chris has over 27 years of industry experience. He joined Sun Life Capital Management (U.S) LLC, in 2005 as Head of U.S. Business Development and Client Relationships for its Total Return Fixed Income division. Chris has extensive experience advising and working with public and corporate pension plans, endowments and foundations and institutional consultants. He has deep experience in fixed income, currency management and risk mitigation strategies.

About SLC Management

SLC Management is a global institutional asset manager that offers institutional investors traditional, alternative and yield-orientated investment solutions across public and private fixed income markets, as well as global real estate equity and debt. SLC Management is the brand name for the institutional asset management business of Sun Life Financial Inc. ("Sun Life") under which Sun Life Capital Management (U.S.) LLC in the United States, and Sun Life Capital Management (Canada) Inc. in Canada operate.

BentallGreenOak, InfraRed Capital Partners (InfraRed) and Crescent Capital Group (Crescent) are also part of SLC Management. BentallGreenOak is a leading, global real estate investment management advisor and a globally-recognized provider of real estate services. InfraRed is an international investment manager focused on infrastructure, managing equity capital in multiple private and listed funds, primarily for institutional investors across the globe. Crescent Capital Group is a global alternative credit investment manager. One of the longest tenured credit managers in the industry, Crescent is a leading investor in mezzanine debt, middle market direct lending in the U.S. and Europe, high-yield bonds and broadly syndicated loans.

As of September 30, 2020, SLC Management has assets under management of C$303 billion (US$227 billion).

For more information, please visit slcmanagement.com.

SOURCE SLC Management