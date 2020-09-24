MEDIA ADVISORY: Amistad Project to Lead Teleconference on Federal Lawsuits Challenging Use of Zuckerberg Millions, Claims Funds Used to Influence Elections

AMHERST, Va., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A media teleconference is scheduled today at 2:00 pm ET featuring the plaintiffs and their legal counsel in a series of federal lawsuits filed today in 2020 election battleground states. The complaints were filed to block the alleged funneling of millions of dollars from Mark Zuckerberg, Google, and others to city and county governments through the Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL). The complaints allege that the funds are intended to use government employees to influence the outcome of the presidential election on November 3, while intentionally targeting Democratic strongholds for the purpose of boosting voter turnout in those areas only.

WHO: Phill Kline, Director of the Amistad Project of the Thomas More Society

Minnesota Voters Alliance

Election Integrity Fund (Michigan)

Several state legislators and congressional candidates in Pennsylvania

Wisconsin Voters Alliance



WHAT: A media teleconference addressing a series of federal lawsuits filed today against cities in Michigan, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, seeking to block the alleged funneling of millions of dollars from Mark Zuckerberg and Google through the Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL), intended to influence the outcome of the presidential election on November 3.



WHEN: Thursday, September 24, 2020, 2:00 pm ET/1:00 pm CT



DETAILS: CTCL is a left-leaning election activist group pushing major government voting initiatives in Democratic strongholds, which raises alarms about the integrity of the November election and demonstrates a present danger in allowing private groups to influence elections. The group boasts that its major funding sources include Google and Facebook, and the group just recently received a contribution of $250 million from billionaire Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife. The defendants in the federal lawsuits include the cities and counties of East Lansing, Flint, Lansing, and Wayne County/Detroit, Michigan; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Delaware County and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Green Bay, Kenosha, Madison, Milwaukee, and Racine, Wisconsin.

For more information on this and related issues, go to: got-freedom.org.

SOURCE Amistad Project

