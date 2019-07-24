Media Advisory: ATA to Host Call on Latest Driver Shortage Figures
Chief Economist Bob Costello Will Break Down New Report
Jul 24, 2019, 11:45 ET
ARLINGTON, Va., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following today's release of ATA's Driver Shortage Analysis 2019, American Trucking Associations Chief Economist Bob Costello will participate in a conference call to discuss the report, its findings, and its implications for the economy.
WHAT: Media teleconference to discuss the findings of ATA's Driver Shortage Analysis 2019
WHEN: Wednesday, July 24 at 3:00pm EDT
WHERE: To RSVP and receive call-in information, contact Sean McNally at smcnally@trucking.org or at 703-838-1995.
American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight. Follow ATA on Twitter or on Facebook. Trucking Moves America Forward
SOURCE American Trucking Associations
Share this article