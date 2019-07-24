Media Advisory: ATA to Host Call on Latest Driver Shortage Figures

ARLINGTON, Va., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following today's release of ATA's Driver Shortage Analysis 2019, American Trucking Associations Chief Economist Bob Costello will participate in a conference call to discuss the report, its findings, and its implications for the economy.

WHAT: Media teleconference to discuss the findings of ATA's Driver Shortage Analysis 2019

WHEN: Wednesday, July 24 at 3:00pm EDT

WHERE: To RSVP and receive call-in information, contact Sean McNally at smcnally@trucking.org or at 703-838-1995.

