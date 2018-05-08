Media Advisory: BMO Capital Markets to Host 13th Annual Farm to Market Conference

On Wednesday, May 16, the conference will feature a panel on The State of the U.S. Farmer, Crop Economics and Disruptions in Farm Retail – including farmer-owned cooperative CHS, Farmers Business Network (FBN), and McKinsey & Company. A keynote presentation featuring Nilam Ganenthiran, Chief Business Officer of Instacart will follow on Thursday, May 17.

Some of the companies scheduled to share insights include:

DowDupont (DWDP)

Sysco (SYY)

Nutrien (NTR)

Tyson Foods (TSN)

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) 22B

Kroger (KR)

Mosaic (MOS)

FMC (FMC)

Bunge (BG)

CF Industries (CF)

Ingredion (INGR)

Media Registration:

Journalists who wish to attend the conference in person can receive the link to register by emailing amanda.robinson@bmo.com.

