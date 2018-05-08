Media Advisory: BMO Capital Markets to Host 13th Annual Farm to Market Conference

- Event will feature leaders from the agriculture, protein, food, fertilizer, retail distribution, and supermarket industries
NEW YORK and TORONTO, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - BMO Capital Markets will host its 13th Annual Farm to Market Conference from May 16-17, at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in New York City. The conference brings together leaders from more than 100 agriculture, fertilizer, protein, food, beverage, and retail companies, as well as global institutional investors from these industries.
On Wednesday, May 16, the conference will feature a panel on The State of the U.S. Farmer, Crop Economics and Disruptions in Farm Retail – including farmer-owned cooperative CHS, Farmers Business Network (FBN), and McKinsey & Company. A keynote presentation featuring Nilam Ganenthiran, Chief Business Officer of Instacart will follow on Thursday, May 17.
Some of the companies scheduled to share insights include:
- DowDupont (DWDP)
- Sysco (SYY)
- Nutrien (NTR)
- Tyson Foods (TSN)
- Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) 22B
- Kroger (KR)
- Mosaic (MOS)
- FMC (FMC)
- Bunge (BG)
- CF Industries (CF)
- Ingredion (INGR)
