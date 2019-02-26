Media Advisory - BMO Financial Group to Host Panel Discussion on Economic Empowerment for Women Entrepreneurs
Mar 01, 2019, 12:57 ET
TORONTO, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Ahead of International Women's Day, BMO Financial Group will host a panel discussion on women, covering personal investing in the era of the gig economy, careers and financial and leadership advice for female entrepreneurs.
When
Tuesday March 5th, 2019: 10:00 – 11:00 AM ET
Check in begins at 9:30 AM ET
Where
First Canadian Place, 100 King Street West, Toronto
Facebook Live: www.facebook.com/bmocommunity
Who
Moderator:
Joanna Rotenberg, Group Head, BMO Wealth Management
Panelists:
Amy Dietz-Graham, Investment Advisor, BMO Nesbitt Burns
Sheri Griffiths, Regional Vice President Business Banking, BMO Financial Group
Niamh Kristufek, Head of U.S. Business Banking, BMO Harris Bank
Why
An opportunity for small business owners, journalists and writers/bloggers to ask questions and discover the gains women have made in becoming more economically empowered.
This event highlights BMO's commitment to economic empowerment for women across Canada and the U.S. In 2018, it announced $3 billion in capital would be available over three years for Canadian businesses owned by women, which will also create new jobs and strengthen communities. Additionally, BMO offers educational tools such as its website, www.bmoforwomen.com, and a podcast series, Her Money, Her Way, to help inform women on a wide array of relevant topics.
