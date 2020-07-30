Media Advisory: CAE's FY2020 virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders and FY2021 first quarter financial results and conference call

MONTREAL, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) – Representatives of the media are invited to attend CAE's 2020 annual Meeting of Shareholders virtually on Wednesday, August 12, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

Management will review the activities of fiscal year 2020 and present the financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 ended June 30, 2020. Marc Parent, President and CEO will also discuss prospects for the current fiscal year.

Who: Marc Parent, President and Chief Executive Officer

Sonya Branco, Chief Financial Officer



What: CAE's FY2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders



When: Wednesday, August 12, 2020





Annual meeting: 11:00 a.m. ET





On-site and by appointment only:

Media availability and media tour: 12:00 p.m. ET

Please send us an email at [email protected].



Where: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held via a live webcast available at cae.com/investors/.



Webcast: The webcast will be archived following the event.

FY2021 first quarter financial results and conference call



CAE will also release its fiscal year 2021 first quarter financial results on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. A conference call will be held at 1:30 p.m. ET to provide analysts and institutional investors with a review of CAE's performance and outlook.



Management will participate in this call intended for financial analysts, institutional investors and the media. Please note that the media will have the opportunity to ask questions immediately following the analysts' question period.

Who: Marc Parent, President and Chief Executive Officer

Sonya Branco, Chief Financial Officer

Andrew Arnovitz, Vice President Strategy and Investor Relations



What: CAE's FY2021 Q1 financial results and conference call



When: Wednesday, August 12, 2020 - 1:30 p.m. ET



Webcast: The conference call will be audio Webcast live for the public and will also be archived for 90 days following the event at www.cae.com/investors/.

Conference call:

Country Phone number North America 1-877-586-3392 Canada +1-416-981-9024 Australia 1800702315 Belgium 080077657 France 0800919393 Germany 08001816101 Netherlands 08000222280 Singapore 8001012594 United Kingdom 08004960381

Instant replay (available three hours after the call ends for 48 hours): +1-800-558-5253 or +1-416-626-4100 - Access code: 21966139#

About CAE

CAE is a global leader in training for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets. Backed by a record of more than 70 years of industry firsts, we continue to help define global training standards with our innovative virtual-to-live training solutions to make flying safer, maintain defense force readiness and enhance patient safety. We have the broadest global presence in the industry, with over 10,500 employees, 160 sites and training locations in over 35 countries. Each year, we train more than 220,000 civil and defence crewmembers, including more than 135,000 pilots, and thousands of healthcare professionals worldwide. www.cae.com



Follow us on Twitter @CAE_Inc

SOURCE CAE INC.

Related Links

http://www.cae.com/

