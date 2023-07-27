Media Advisory: CAE's FY2023 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and FY2024 first quarter financial results conference call

MONTREAL, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) – Representatives of the media, analysts and institutional investors are invited to virtually attend CAE's FY2023 annual and special meeting of shareholders on Wednesday, August 9, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

CAE will also release its fiscal year 2024 first quarter financial results on August 9, 2023. A conference call will be held at 2:00 p.m. ET to provide analysts and institutional investors with a review of CAE's performance. Please see below for details.

CAE's FY2023 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Who:

Marc Parent, President and Chief Executive Officer
Sonya Branco, Executive Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer


When:

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. ET


Where:

The Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders will be held virtually via a live webcast available at https://www.cae.com/investors/  or https://web.lumiagm.com/460290549. The webcast will be archived following the event.


FY2024 first quarter financial results 

Who:

Marc Parent, President and Chief Executive Officer
Sonya Branco, Executive Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer
Andrew Arnovitz, CAE's Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Enterprise Risk Management


What:

CAE's FY2024 Q1 financial results


When:

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 – 2:00 p.m. ET


Webcast:

The conference call will be audio webcast live at  https://www.gowebcasting.com/12650 and will be archived for 90 days following the event at  www.cae.com/investors/


The conference call will also be available by dialing one of the numbers listed below.

Country 

Phone number 

North America  

 877 586 3392

Canada 

+1 416 981 9024

Australia 

1800701965

Belgium 

080077657

France 

0800919393

Germany 

08001816101

Netherlands 

08000222280

Singapore 

8001012594

United Kingdom 

08004960381


An instant replay will be available three hours after the call ends for 48 hours at  +1-800-558-5253 or +1-416-626-4100 - Access code: 22027649 

About CAE

At CAE, we equip people in critical roles with the expertise and solutions to create a safer world. As a technology company, we digitalize the physical world, deploying software-based simulation training and critical operations support solutions. Above all else, we empower pilots, cabin crew, airlines, defence and security forces and healthcare practitioners to perform at their best every day and when the stakes are the highest. Around the globe, we're everywhere customers need us to be with more than 13,000 employees in approximately 250 sites and training locations in over 40 countries. CAE represents more than 75 years of industry firsts—the highest-fidelity flight, mission and medical simulators and training programs powered by digital technologies. We embed sustainability in everything we do. Today and tomorrow, we'll make sure our customers are ready for the moments that matter.

Read our Financial Report for FY23 and our FY23 Global Annual Activity and Sustainability Report.

CAE Contacts: 

General Media:
Samantha Golinski, Vice President, Public Affairs & Global Communications
+1-514-340-7939, ext 7939, [email protected]

Investor Relations:
Andrew Arnovitz, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Enterprise Risk Management, +1-514-734-5760, andrew.a[email protected]

