Media Advisory: CAE's FY2023 fourth quarter and full fiscal year financial results and conference call

News provided by

CAE INC.

18 May, 2023, 07:57 ET

MONTREAL, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) – CAE will release its fiscal year 2023 fourth quarter and full fiscal year financial results on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. A conference call will be held on the same day at 2 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) to provide analysts and institutional investors with a review of CAE's performance and outlook.

Marc Parent, CAE's President and Chief Executive Officer, Sonya Branco, CAE's Executive Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, and Andrew Arnovitz, CAE's Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Enterprise Risk Management, will participate in this call intended for financial analysts, institutional investors and the media. Please note that the media will have the opportunity to ask questions immediately following the analysts' question period.

The meeting will be webcast live on CAE's site at www.cae.com. The webcast will be archived following the event.

Event:

CAE's FY2023 Q4 and full fiscal year financial results conference call


Date:

Wednesday, May 31, 2023


Time:

2:00 p.m. ET


Webcast:

The conference call will be audio Webcast live for the public at https://www.gowebcasting.com/events/cae/2023/05/31/fourth-quarter-financial-results-fy2023/play and will also be archived for 90 days following the event at  www.cae.com/investors/


Phone numbers for conference call:

Country 

Phone number 

North America  

 877 586 3392

Canada 

+1 416 981 9024

Australia 

1800642038

Belgium 

080077657

France 

0800919393

Germany 

08001816101

Netherlands 

08000222280

Singapore 

8001012594

United Kingdom 

08004960381


Instant replay (available three hours after the call ends for 48 hours): 1-800-558-5253 or +1-416-626-4100 - Access code: 22027052

About CAE

At CAE, we equip people in critical roles with the expertise and solutions to create a safer world. As a technology company, we digitalize the physical world, deploying simulation training and critical operations support solutions. Above all else, we empower pilots, airlines, defence and security forces, and healthcare practitioners to perform at their best every day and when the stakes are the highest. Around the globe, we're everywhere customers need us to be with more than 13,000 employees in more than 200 sites and training locations in over 40 countries. CAE represents 75 years of industry firsts—the highest-fidelity flight and mission simulators, medical simulators, and personalized training programs powered by artificial intelligence. We're investing our time and resources into building the next generation of cutting-edge, digitally immersive training and critical operations solutions while keeping positive environmental, social and governance (ESG) impact at the core of our mission. Today and tomorrow, we'll make sure our customers are ready for the moments that matter.

Read our FY22 Annual Activity and Corporate Social Responsibility Report

SOURCE CAE INC.

Also from this source

Garuda Indonesia takes crew planning optimization to new heights with CAE Flight Operations Solutions

CAE inaugurates first U.S. West Coast business aviation training centre in Nevada

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.