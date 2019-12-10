Media Advisory: Climate Restoration Press Conference at COP25

MADRID, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At COP25, Peter Fiekowsky, Founder and Chairman of the Foundation for Climate Restoration (F4CR) and Peter Wadhams, Professor Emeritus at the University of Cambridge, will present the solutions and technologies available today to restore the climate to pre-industrial levels and ensure a safe, habitable planet for future generations.

Foundation for Climate Restoration

Climate restoration is the global movement to bring atmospheric CO 2 down to proven safe levels of less than 300 parts per million (ppm) and ensure sufficient Arctic ice to prevent permafrost melt and the resulting disastrous methane emissions. Climate restoration complements mitigation and adaptation, and is an essential component in the global conversation and fight against climate change.

This press conference will give tangible solutions on how we can safely restore a healthy climate.

WHAT: Climate Restoration Press Conference at COP25

WHO: Peter Fiekowsky, an MIT-trained physicist and entrepreneur with 27 patents, is committed to leaving behind a world he is proud of. Peter's passion for that goal drives his leadership in multiple climate initiatives including founding the Foundation for Climate Restoration (F4CR) as well as helping launch the Citizens' Climate Lobby. Peter's life goal is to restore the climate and ensure the world is habitable for future generations.

Peter Wadhams is the Professor of Ocean Physics and Head of the Polar Ocean Physics Group in the Department of Applied Mathematics and Theoretical Physics at the University of Cambridge and the former Director of Scott Polar Research Institute. He is best known for his discovery of sea ice thinning through successive voyages in submarines to the Arctic, and for his experience of 55 Arctic field expeditions expressed in a work on the global implications of the loss of ice, "A Farewell to Ice" (Penguin Books).

WHEN: Wednesday, December 11; 3:00-3:30 p.m. CET & Thursday, December 12; 3:00-3:30 p.m CET

Where: Press Conference Room Mocha

About the Foundation for Climate Restoration:

The Foundation for Climate Restoration (F4CR) is a US-based 501(c)(3) charitable organization whose mission is to catalyze action to restore the climate by 2050. It uses global dialogue and initiatives to unite the public, policy-makers, and technical and business experts behind the common goal of reversing global warming and restoring a healthy climate for future generations. The F4CR encourages and spotlights achievable solutions to draw down excess carbon dioxide from our atmosphere and rebuild Arctic ice. For more information visit www.f4cr.org.

