MEDIA ADVISORY: Dr. Jill Biden, National Experts to Speak at National Briefing on Mayoral Leadership for Building Equitable Pathways to Postsecondary and Workforce Success

The briefing will highlight the NLC Institute for Youth, Education, and Families' two-year body of work with, six cities – Austin, Texas; Charleston, South Carolina; Corpus Christi, Texas; Houston; Jacksonville, Florida; and Nashville, Tennessee –to generate innovative and scalable models to increase access to locally-applicable postsecondary education and workforce training programs using multi-sector partnerships, policy levers and data to advance equitable economic growth.

Additionally, Dr. Jill Biden, Second Lady of the United States (2009-2017) and Honorary Co-Chair of the Biden Foundation, will share her insights on the crucial role that community colleges can play in aligning degree and certificate programs with local industry needs, and in preparing traditionally disadvantaged and underserved populations for emerging jobs in their communities.

WHAT: National Briefing on Mayoral Leadership for Building Equitable Pathways to Postsecondary and Workforce Success

WHEN: Monday, May 7, 1 – 4:30 p.m. EDT

WHERE: NLC-NACo City-County Leadership Conference Center

660 N. Capitol St. NW, Washington, DC, 20001

SPEAKERS:

Mark Stodola, president of NLC and Mayor of Little Rock

Dr. Jill Biden, Second Lady of the United States (2009-2017) and Honorary Co-Chair of the Biden foundation

Clifford M. Johnson, executive director of the NLC Institute for Youth, Education, and Families

Panel of City Program Leads from Austin, Charleston, Corpus Christie, Houston, Jacksonville and Nashville

Panel of National Experts on Postsecondary Education and Workforce Development

The National League of Cities (NLC) is dedicated to helping city leaders build better communities. Working in partnership with the 49 state municipal leagues, NLC serves as a resource to and an advocate for the more than 19,000 cities, villages and towns it represents. The Institute for Youth, Education, and Families (YEF Institute) is a special entity within NLC that helps municipal leaders take action on behalf of the children, youth and families in their communities.

