MEDIA ADVISORY: Dr. Jill Biden, National Experts to Speak at National Briefing on Mayoral Leadership for Building Equitable Pathways to Postsecondary and Workforce Success

WASHINGTON, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- On Monday, May 7, the National League of Cities (NLC) will hold the National Briefing on Mayoral Leadership for Building Equitable Pathways to Postsecondary and Workforce Success, a briefing and town hall on the power of mayoral leadership in building equitable pathways to postsecondary education and the workforce featuring NLC President Mark Stodola, mayor of Little Rock, Arkansas, and Dr. Jill Biden, Second Lady of the United States (2009-2017) and honorary co-chair of the Biden Foundation.
The briefing will highlight the NLC Institute for Youth, Education, and Families' two-year body of work with, six cities – Austin, Texas; Charleston, South Carolina; Corpus Christi, Texas; Houston; Jacksonville, Florida; and Nashville, Tennessee –to generate innovative and scalable models to increase access to locally-applicable postsecondary education and workforce training programs using multi-sector partnerships, policy levers and data to advance equitable economic growth.
Additionally, Dr. Jill Biden, Second Lady of the United States (2009-2017) and Honorary Co-Chair of the Biden Foundation, will share her insights on the crucial role that community colleges can play in aligning degree and certificate programs with local industry needs, and in preparing traditionally disadvantaged and underserved populations for emerging jobs in their communities.
WHAT: National Briefing on Mayoral Leadership for Building Equitable Pathways to Postsecondary and Workforce Success
WHEN: Monday, May 7, 1 – 4:30 p.m. EDT
WHERE: NLC-NACo City-County Leadership Conference Center
660 N. Capitol St. NW, Washington, DC, 20001
SPEAKERS:
Mark Stodola, president of NLC and Mayor of Little Rock
Dr. Jill Biden, Second Lady of the United States (2009-2017) and Honorary Co-Chair of the Biden foundation
Clifford M. Johnson, executive director of the NLC Institute for Youth, Education, and Families
Panel of City Program Leads from Austin, Charleston, Corpus Christie, Houston, Jacksonville and Nashville
Panel of National Experts on Postsecondary Education and Workforce Development
The National League of Cities (NLC) is dedicated to helping city leaders build better communities. Working in partnership with the 49 state municipal leagues, NLC serves as a resource to and an advocate for the more than 19,000 cities, villages and towns it represents. The Institute for Youth, Education, and Families (YEF Institute) is a special entity within NLC that helps municipal leaders take action on behalf of the children, youth and families in their communities.
