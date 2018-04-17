Media Advisory: Executive Panel On "CYBER SECURITY: MANAGING THE BREACH"

Cyber-attacks and cyber risk can threaten financial stability and are of critical concern to governments, central banks, supervisory and regulatory authorities, financial institutions and individuals. As cyber risk is not limited by political or geographical barriers, international coordination is needed. The panel will discuss existing regulations, guidance and supervisory practices applied by governments and what needs to be done to create cyber-resilient financial systems (see flyer).

Date: Friday, April 20, 2018, 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Location: International Monetary Fund (IMF), Cedar Hall HQ1-1-660, 700 19th Street NW, Washington, DC, 20431

Opening Remarks by:

Rob Stewart , Canada's G7/G20/FSB Deputy and Associate Deputy Minister of Finance; AND

Tobias Adrian , Financial Counsellor and Director, Monetary and Capital Markets Department, IMF

Expert Panelists:

Stefan Ingves, Governor, Central Bank of Sweden, and Chair, Basel Committee on Banking Supervision; Board of Directors, Toronto Centre

Carolyn A. Wilkins, Senior Deputy Governor, Bank of Canada

Jan Smets, Governor, National Bank of Belgium

Javier Perez-Tasso, CEO, Americas & UK Region, S.W.I.F.T

Moderator: Aditya Narain, Deputy Director, Monetary and Capital Markets Department, IMF, and Board Member, Toronto Centre

ABOUT TORONTO CENTRE

Established in 1998, Toronto Centre for Global Leadership in Financial Supervision (Toronto Centre) is an independent not-for-profit organization that promotes financial stability and access to financial services globally. Our mission is to provide high quality capacity building programs for financial supervisors and regulators, primarily in emerging markets and developing countries. We believe that for countries to thrive, their financial systems must be stable and inclusive. By helping to build these economic foundations, our mission supports sustainable growth and job creation, and helps to reduce poverty. In turn, stable, sustainable economic growth is a vital enabler for infrastructure investments, strengthening international trade, and poverty reduction as confirmed by the UN 2030 Sustainable Development global consensus and the Addis Ababa Action Agenda. Our work is aligned with Canada's Feminist International Assistance Policy. Since our inception in 1998, we have trained more than 10,000 supervisors and regulators from over 190 countries and territories. Toronto Centre is supported by Global Affairs Canada, the IMF, Swedish Sida, and other valuable international partners. For more information, please visit www.torontocentre.org.

