Media Advisory: Expert Available to Discuss 2022 Tax Season Issues

Who: Jaideep Singh, CEO and Co-Founder of FlyFin and FlyFin's CPA Team

As tax day (April 18, 2022) approaches in America, this year will prove to be more complicated for filing tax returns than ever before, especially if you are filing as self-employed, freelancer, or a gig worker. Moreover, due to the various scenarios created by the pandemic, there may be other considerations for tax filings - such as child tax credits, PPP loans, home office deductions, and state filing laws as a remote worker. The IRS has already announced that refunds this year are likely to be delayed due to a tax returns backlog and ongoing staffing issues at the agency.

FlyFin's CEO and CPAs are available to discuss various tax scenarios and issues that U.S. taxpayers face this tax season, including:

1099 Form: questions, tips, etc.

Crypto taxes

Tax loopholes

Child tax credits

Work from home deductions

Unique deductions for self-employed, contractors, consultants, and freelancers with 1099 income

Maximizing deductions, avoiding penalties and more.

Co-founder and CEO Jaideep Singh's proven history has created more than $3 billion in value for companies. He has founded or funded numerous companies in Silicon Valley. Jaideep and FlyFin's team of CPAs regularly write or share advice about tax issues with news outlets.

About FlyFin

FlyFin is an AI-powered, SaaS platform that provides freelancers, self-employed, and creator economy workers with a convenient, easy-to-use, affordable answer to maximize their deductible expenses and manage their tax filings. FlyFin's 'Man + Machine' approach leverages the power of A.I. paired with CPA expertise to deliver automation that eliminates 95% of work required for an individual to prepare their taxes, with tax filing led by world-class CPAs. Based in San Jose, California, FlyFin is a privately-held, venture-backed company.

