MEDIA ADVISORY FOR SATURDAY JANUARY 28, 9 AM TO 12:30 EST

About 200 Children of Incarcerated Parents will Attend a Lungs & Respiratory Learning Event Kids Grades K-12 Will Build Their Own Mechanical Hearts During Award-Winning STEM Education Program

The event is free, preregistration required, and media invited.

WHAT:

This groundbreaking event brings the renowned STEM Saturday program to Atlanta for the first time. STEM NOLA, the leading affiliate of STEM Global Action (SGA), has held STEM Saturday events around the country. At each location, experts focus on a specific STEM field and use hands-on activities to engage children. On Saturday, children will learn about the heart and respiratory system. Students K – 12 work with college volunteers and STEM professionals, who look like them. It is important for all children to have role models who are scientists, doctors, and engineers. Over the last nine years, SGA and STEM NOLA, have impacted more than 100,000 students, 20,000 families and 5,100 schools. The children in attendance are participants in Atlanta's Prison Fellowship Angel Tree program, which coordinates activities for children with incarcerated parents. Their year-round engagements include providing Christmas gifts, sending kids to summer camp, hosting sports camps, and other activities. The Opportunity Kids Collaborative is their new initiative aimed at preventing justice involvement.

WHO:

Dr. Calvin Mackie , Founder & President of STEM Global Action & STEM NOLA

Danielle Richard , Prison Fellowship Angel Tree

Richelle Bryan , Director Angel Tree /Opportunity Kids

200 hundred children

WHERE:

YMCA Youth & Teen Development Center

1765 Memorial Drive SE Atlanta, Georgia 30317

WHEN:

Saturday, January 28, 2023

9 am to 12:30 pm EST

