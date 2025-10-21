MEDIA ADVISORY: Foxit to Attend EDUCAUSE 2025

Discover how Foxit's intelligent PDF and eSignature tools help educators, administrators, and students simplify workflows, boost collaboration, and accelerate digital learning

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Foxit , a leading provider of innovative PDF and eSignature products and services that help knowledge workers increase productivity and do more with documents, will showcase its latest education-focused document solutions at EDUCAUSE 2025 .

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with Foxit experts and explore how the company's secure, connected, and intelligent PDF platforms are designed to help academic institutions streamline administrative tasks, improve classroom efficiency, and elevate student learning experiences.

WHAT: Foxit is participating in EDUCAUSE 2025 to highlight how its Foxit PDF Editor+ and Foxit eSign solutions help colleges, universities, and K–12 schools accelerate digital learning, simplify administrative workflows, and reduce IT costs.

Visitors can meet with Foxit's education specialists and see firsthand how its intelligent PDF technology supports seamless collaboration, accessible content creation, and secure document management across campus environments.

WHEN: October 27-30, 2025

WHERE: EDUCAUSE Annual Conference 2025

Nashville Music City Center, Nashville, Tenn.

Booth #536

WHO: Charles Verhey, Senior Manager, Brand and Content Marketing at Foxit, is available for media interviews and onsite product demonstrations.

WHY: The EDUCAUSE Annual Conference brings together higher education professionals and technology leaders to explore the future of digital transformation in academia. Foxit will demonstrate how its education solutions enable institutions to:

Simplify administrative processes – streamline student registration, form management, and policy updates while ensuring data security and compliance.

– streamline student registration, form management, and policy updates while ensuring data security and compliance. Support educators by adapting and personalizing learning materials, enhancing accessibility, and streamlining lesson planning and feedback.

by adapting and personalizing learning materials, enhancing accessibility, and streamlining lesson planning and feedback. Empower students – foster collaboration and research efficiency with interactive note-taking tools, AI-powered research support, and seamless document sharing.

By using Foxit's innovative PDF and eSignature products and services, educational institutions have modernized their workflows and enhanced security, making learning more efficient and inclusive while staying within budget.

About EDUCAUSE 2025

The EDUCAUSE Annual Conference is the premier event for higher education IT, bringing together leaders and innovators from across the academic technology landscape. The event fosters collaboration and discovery around the latest tools, strategies, and solutions shaping the future of digital learning. Follow updates on X using #EDUCAUSE2025 and visit www.educause.edu for more information.

About Foxit

Foxit is a leading provider of innovative PDF and eSignature solutions that empower knowledge workers to be more productive and efficient. With award-winning tools for creating, editing, and signing PDFs from anywhere, on any device, Foxit enables better collaboration and document management for businesses. Built with enterprise-grade security, regulatory compliance, and integrated AI capabilities, Foxit's digital document platform helps companies streamline workflows and do more with their documents.

Foxit has sold to over 700M customers across more than 200 countries, serving industries from business to education. The company has offices worldwide, including in the U.S., Europe, Australia, and Asia.

For more information, visit https://www.foxit.com/edu .

