Media Advisory: I.I.I. To Mark 2019's Great California ShakeOut In San Francisco on Thursday, Oct. 17

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On the Loma Prieta earthquake's 30th anniversary, the Insurance Information Institute (I.I.I.) will participate in The Great California ShakeOut, an annual event which reminds the public to Drop, Cover, and Hold On when the earth shakes.

Led by the Earthquake Country Alliance in association with the city and county of San Francisco, the Thursday, Oct. 17, media event will feature Jump Start Recovery's demonstration trailer, which recreates how a home shakes during an earthquake, as well as other exhibits and subject matter experts.

Janet Ruiz, the I.I.I.'s California-based Director, Strategic Communication, and representatives from the California Earthquake Authority, will be available to discuss earthquake insurance. The 6.9-magnitude Loma Prieta quake struck northern California on Oct. 17, 1989.

THE I.I.I. IS A NONPROFIT, COMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZATION SUPPORTED BY THE INSURANCE INDUSTRY.

