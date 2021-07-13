MEDIA ADVISORY: Leaders In Firearm Safety And Teen Suicide Prevention To Host Webinar For Parents July 14

WHAT : Project ChildSafe Facebook Live webinar: "Understanding Youth Mental Health and Preventing Unauthorized Access to Firearms." The program will feature a panel discussion as well as an interactive live chat room offering viewers the opportunity to ask questions of the panelists.

WHEN: Wednesday, July 14, at 1 p.m. ET.

WHO:

Moderator: Joe Bartozzi, President and CEO of the National Shooting Sports Foundation

Panelist: Dr. Doreen Marshall, Vice President of Mission Engagement for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

Panelist: Dr. Sherry Molock, George Washington University Associate Professor of Clinical Psychology and Pastor, Beloved Community Church

WHERE: Register for Facebook Live Event

WHY: Attention on teen mental health and suicide prevention has grown substantially this past year, leaving many parents looking for guidance as teens have faced ongoing separation from peers, increased feelings of isolation and other mental health stressors. This webinar is designed to equip parents with resources and tips to have a conversation about mental health with their kids and take steps to secure firearms and other potential lethal means, helping to provide a vital "pause" that can save a life.

HOW: In addition to the participation of NSSF and AFSP, promotional support for the webinar is provided by the National African American Gun Association, The Well Armed Woman, Women's Outdoor News and the Union Sportsmen's Alliance.

SOURCE National Shooting Sports Foundation

