MEDIA ADVISORY: Muslim Community Leaders to React to Repeal of Muslim Ban at Inaugural Town Hall

WASHINGTON, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Inauguration Day (Jan. 20), the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) will co-host a live one hour "Muslim Community Priorities Town Hall" at 4 p.m. (ET) on Facebook and YouTube with other national Muslim community groups during which community leaders will offer their reaction to President Biden's promised day-one repeal of the "Muslim Ban" put in place by the previous administration.

SEE: US 'Muslim ban' set to end 'on day one' of Biden presidency

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/11/8/us-muslim-ban-set-to-end-on-day-one-of-biden-presidency

During the town hall, representatives of CAIR and leaders of the following organizations will be available to take questions:

American Muslims for Palestine (AMP)

Institute for Social Policy and Understanding (ISPU)

Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA)

(ICNA) JETPAC

Muslim American Society (MAS)

Muslim Public Affairs Council (MPAC)

Nation's Mosque, Washington, D.C.

MPower Change

U.S. Council of Muslim Organizations (USCMO)

During the virtual town hall event, representatives of national Muslim leaders and Muslim advocacy and research organizations will discuss the Muslim community's top tier policy priorities for the Biden-Harris administration's first 100 days and for the next four years.

Featured speakers will also take questions from viewers via comments left on the event's chat box and by submission through email.

In December, CAIR released a detailed agenda detailing policy changes that the Biden-Harris administration should pursue within its first 100 days in office to restore the rights of Americans Muslims and advance justice for all.

SEE: CAIR Releases 100-Day Agenda for Biden Administration: 'Restoring the Rights of American Muslims, Advancing Justice for All'

https://www.cair.com/press_releases/cair-releases-100-day-agenda-for-biden-administration-restoring-the-rights-of-american-muslims-advancing-justice-for-all/

CAIR is America's largest Muslim civil liberties and advocacy organization. Its mission is to enhance understanding of Islam, protect civil rights, promote justice, and empower American Muslims.

La misión de CAIR es proteger las libertades civiles, mejorar la comprensión del Islam, promover la justicia, y empoderar a los musulmanes en los Estados Unidos.

