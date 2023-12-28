Media Advisory: "My Favorite McLaren"

COPPELL, Texas, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- McLaren, the Americas has produced a social media film, "My Favorite McLaren," in celebration of the brand's 60th anniversary.

The social piece features legendary figures from McLaren past and present highlighting their favorite McLaren road and race cars. From the M6GT to the Speedtail to the 750S, you will learn what McLarens have captured the hearts of these racing industry icons.

My Favorite McLaren film

The film features current Formula 1 driver Lando Norris, McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown, and former McLaren Formula 1 driver Stefan Johansson. Major players of the Arrow McLaren IndyCar team, including drivers Alexander Rossi, Pato O'Ward and David Malukas, as well as Sporting Director Tony Kanaan, also feature within the film. Derek Bell, who twice competed at Le Mans in a McLaren F1 GTR and Amanda McLaren, daughter of the brand's founder, Bruce McLaren, bring some historical choices to the story as well.

"My Favorite McLaren" not only delves into the individual stories behind each chosen McLaren, but also highlights the unique bond that connects these prominent personalities to the brand. From iconic models that have stood the test of time to high-performance super cars, the film showcases McLaren's evolution and its enduring appeal to those who live life in the fast lane.

The full film can be viewed here.

About McLaren Automotive:

McLaren Automotive is a creator of luxury, high-performance supercars.

Every vehicle is hand-assembled at the McLaren Production Centre (MPC) in Woking, Surrey, England.

Launched in 2010, the company is now the largest part of the McLaren Group.

The company's product portfolio of GT, supercar, Motorsport and Ultimate models are retailed through over 100 retailers in over 40 markets around the world.

McLaren is a pioneer that continuously pushes the boundaries. In 1981, it introduced lightweight and strong carbon fibre chassis into Formula 1 with the McLaren MP4/1.

Then in 1993 it designed and built the McLaren F1 road car - the company has not built a car without a carbon fibre chassis since. As part of the Ultimate Series, McLaren was the first to deliver a hybrid hypercar, the McLaren P1™. In 2016, it announced a new hybrid hyper-GT and confirmed in 2018 that the next Ultimate car would be the Speedtail.

2019 saw McLaren launch the 600LT Spider, the new GT and the track-only McLaren Senna GTR. It also unveiled the 620R and McLaren Elva before launching the 765LT the following year.

In 2021, the company unveiled its all-new high-performance hybrid supercar, the McLaren Artura.

The Artura is the first McLaren to benefit from the McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture (MCLA). The MCLA is designed, developed and manufactured at the McLaren Composites Technology Centre in the Sheffield region of England using world-first processes and will spearhead the brand's electrified future.

Most recently, it unveiled the lightest and most powerful series-production McLaren, the 750S.

McLaren Automotive also chooses to partner with like-minded, world-leading companies and organizations who push the boundaries in their respective fields. These include Ashurst, Bowers & Wilkins, Gulf, Pirelli, Plan International, Richard Mille and Tumi.

About McLaren Group:

The McLaren Group is a global leader in luxury automotive and elite motorsports with a focus on its Automotive supercar and Racing businesses.

Founded in 1963 by racer, engineer and entrepreneur Bruce McLaren, the Group is formed of McLaren Automotive, which hand-builds lightweight supercars; and a majority stake in McLaren Racing which competes in the Formula 1 World Championship and INDYCAR in the US.

The Group is globally headquartered at the iconic McLaren Technology Centre in Woking, Surrey, England.

With a reputation for innovation and technological excellence, McLaren is one of the UK's largest independent companies.

