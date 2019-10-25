MEDIA ADVISORY: Nice-Pak, City of Jonesboro Celebrate 10 Years of Growth and Innovation

JONESBORO, Ark., Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 10th-year anniversary of Nice-Pak's 670,000-square-foot manufacturing facility will be celebrated on Monday, Oct. 28, at 1 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, which will take place in front of the building's main entrance, followed by a reception in the Training Room and a plant tour.

Nice-Pak 670,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Jonesboro, Arkansas

Nice-Pak Products, Inc., the world's largest manufacturer of wet wipes, celebrates 10 years of growth in local employment, state-of-the-art facilities and innovative manufacturing. Arkansas Mayor Harold Perrin and Nice-Pak Chairman and CEO Robert Julius are expected to speak during the ceremony.

When Nice-Pak first partnered with the city of Jonesboro, Arkansas, in 2009 to acquire a building at 1 Nice-Pak Road, there were just 35 employees, two production lines, and a vision. Nice-Pak set out to make Jonesboro the center of a global strategy to deliver an innovative portfolio of wet wipe products. Today, the Jonesboro plant has grown into Nice-Pak's largest "under one roof" facility in North America -- an FDA-registered, ISO 9001 certified and audited facility.

Today in Jonesboro, nearly 400 Nice-Pak associates run a state-of-the-art converting production line arena with 10 lines. The site produces innovative wet wipe products for retailers, including Wal-Mart and Costco, and multiple Nice-Pak owned brands. Associates commute from Jonesboro and from all surrounding communities in the Northeast Arkansas region.

A fourth-generation family-owned business, Nice-Pak guards a reputation as a family company, promoting health and wellness through safe and effective cleaning and hygiene, and is committed to meet the growing demand for wet wipe solutions through business practices that respect the environment. For Nice-Pak, being the global leader in wet wipes goes beyond producing innovative, quality products.

Nice-Pak Site Director Stanley Lichucki attributes the success of the company's 10-year perpetual expansion directly to its people. "If it were not for the strong workforce of the Delta, our year-over-year expansions would not have been possible," he said.

"The generosity of the company and its associates can be seen any time a need is identified, whether it is a personal need of a co-worker or in the community," said Leha Pemberton, human resources manager.

Nice-Pak has made product donations to multiple local organizations in recent months including The HUB, Reclamation House, The Humane Society, Early Childhood Learning, Head Start, The Elks, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, and Children's Homes, Inc. in Paragould and the Wounded Warrior Project ®.

"We are committed to further growing our Nice-Pak Jonesboro operation as we continue to play a key role in enhancing family health and wellness through superior, best-in-class wet wipes," said Lichucki.

Press Information, Not For Publication

Media interested in attending the 10th-anniversary celebration and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, beginning at 1 p.m. should contact Stanley Lichucki, Jonesboro site director (slichucki@nicepak.com) or Leha Pemberton, human resources manager (Leha.Pemberton@nicepak.com).

The 10th-anniversary celebration will begin at 1 p.m. at 1 Nice-Pak Road, Jonesboro, Arkansas. Guests must register with security.

Following the ribbon-cutting, there will be a reception with light refreshments. Site Director Stanley Lichucki will give a brief presentation on the history of the facility and there will be remarks from Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin and Nice-Pak Chairman and CEO Robert Julius.

Plant tours will begin at 1:45 p.m.

Photos/video are permitted only in exterior areas or other areas by explicit permission of the site director. Press ID and Nice-Pak visitor's ID to be displayed at all times.

Nice-Pak History for Publication or Background

Nice-Pak invented the Wet-Nap®️ in 1957 at a single 2,500 square-foot Manhattan loft. Since our founder's invention of the first disposable wet napkin in 1957, the Nice-Pak family of companies has pioneered hundreds of wet wipe solutions for the consumer, foodservice and healthcare markets.

Today, Nice-Pak is the global leader in wet wipes. Our products include almost every type of wet wipe solution imaginable, including baby and toddler wipes, facial, moist flushable, household and personal care wipes. Our own branded wipes for consumers include Nice ′N Clean®, Wet-Nap® and Grime Boss®.

Contact:

Stanley Lichucki, Site Director, phone 870-938-6402, slichucki@nicepak.com

Leha Pemberton, Human Resources Manager, phone 870-938-6419, leha.pemberton@nicepak.com

1 Nice-Pak Road, Jonesboro, Arkansas

