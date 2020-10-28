MEDIA ADVISORY: October 30th is National Candy Corn Day - Book Interviews with Candy Industry Spokespeople This Week Ahead of Halloween

WASHINGTON, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- There's still time to book your interviews with the Halloween experts at the National Confectioners Association to help with your coverage of the Halloween season and National Candy Corn Day (10/30).

From Wednesday, October 28th – Saturday, October 31st, NCA spokespeople are available for interviews to discuss the following:

Fun, creative, and safe ideas for families to celebrate Halloween.

Fun facts about candy corn – for example, Gen X enjoys candy corn the most (58%), followed by Boomers (56%).

How the COVID-19 environment has impacted chocolate and candy companies during the Halloween season.

Consumer attitudes and behaviors related to Halloween – for instance, 74% of young parents say that Halloween is more important than ever this year.

Halloween candy sales – Halloween chocolate and candy sales are up 8.6% going into the final stretch.

ADDITIONAL BACKGROUND

About the National Confectioners Association (NCA):

The National Confectioners Association is the trade organization that promotes the unique role of chocolate, candy, gum and mints in a happy, balanced lifestyle and the companies that make these special treats. Through advocacy and regulatory guidance, communications, industry insights and retail and supply chain engagement, NCA helps create an environment that enables candy makers and confectionery retailers to thrive. As the leading association for the $36 billion U.S. confectionery industry, NCA works to ensure that chocolate and candy are celebrated for their contributions to culture, society, the economy and everyday moments of joy. Confections are produced in all 50 states, creating jobs for approximately 55,000 workers in more than 1,300 manufacturing facilities across the country. Learn more at CandyUSA.com or follow NCA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

