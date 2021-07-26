Media Advisory: Oxford Bank presents Deal or No Deal LIVE!

What:

In partnership with the Oxford Downtown Development Authority (Oxford DDA), Oxford Bank will host Deal or No Deal LIVE! This fun, interactive event will be a game show format and will benefit three local nonprofit organizations. Each organization will have the opportunity to win cash and prizes by randomly selecting numbered briefcases. This event will occur before the last Concert in the Park performance. It will include Face Painting, Cotton Candy, Tattoo Stickers, Balloon Animals and Popcorn tables.