Media Advisory: Oxford Bank presents Deal or No Deal LIVE!

Oxford Bank presents Deal or No Deal LIVE!

Oxford Bank Corporation

Jul 26, 2021, 11:24 ET

OXFORD, Mich., July 26, 2021

What:

In partnership with the Oxford Downtown Development Authority (Oxford DDA), Oxford Bank will host Deal or No Deal LIVE! This fun, interactive event will be a game show format and will benefit three local nonprofit organizations. Each organization will have the opportunity to win cash and prizes by randomly selecting numbered briefcases. This event will occur before the last Concert in the Park performance. It will include Face Painting, Cotton Candy, Tattoo Stickers, Balloon Animals and Popcorn tables.


Where:

Centennial Park, 41 S. Washington Street, Oxford, MI  48371


When:

Thursday, August 12, 2021, Deal or No Deal LIVE, 6 p.m., Concert in the Park, 7 p.m.


Who:

Three nonprofit beneficiaries:

Love for a Child, Paint a Miracle, Oxford-Addison Youth Assistance



Special guest briefcase holders:

Nancy Rosentrater, Chief Experience Officer, Oxford Bank

Senator Rosemary Bayer, Michigan State Senate District 12

State Representative John Reilly, Michigan House of Representatives District 43

Pete Scholtz, Fire Chief, Oxford Fire Department/Oxford DDA Board Member

Jack Curtis, Supervisor, Oxford Township

Kelsey Cooke, Oxford Village Council President

Tim Throne, Superintendent, Oxford Community Schools

Matt Schuler, Founding Pastor, Journey Lutheran Church, Oxford

Angie Green, Oxford Chamber Board Member/Owner, Evergreens Coffee & Bakeshop

Justin Willcock, Oxford DDA Board Secretary

Marie Powers, Oxford DDA Board Member/Owner, Homegrown Brewery

Ashley Ross, Oxford DDA Board Member/Oxford Village Councilperson

Rod Charles, Oxford DDA Board Vice Chair/Oxford Township Trustee

Nicole Ellsworth, Oxford DDA Chairperson/Owner, 5-1 Diner

Dorothy Johnston, Oxford DDA Board Member/Owner, Johnston Photography

Kristen Kruzel, Miss Monroe County Outstanding Teen 2019

Grace Larsen, Miss Shoreline Outstanding Teen 2021

Layla Cypher, Miss West Michigan 2020

…additional guests as confirmed.

Contacts:
Greg Ruvolo, Oxford Bank
[email protected]
(248) 969-7204

Kelly Westbrook, Oxford DDA
[email protected]
(248) 770-8578

