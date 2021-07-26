Media Advisory: Oxford Bank presents Deal or No Deal LIVE!
Jul 26, 2021, 11:24 ET
OXFORD, Mich., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
What:
In partnership with the Oxford Downtown Development Authority (Oxford DDA), Oxford Bank will host Deal or No Deal LIVE! This fun, interactive event will be a game show format and will benefit three local nonprofit organizations. Each organization will have the opportunity to win cash and prizes by randomly selecting numbered briefcases. This event will occur before the last Concert in the Park performance. It will include Face Painting, Cotton Candy, Tattoo Stickers, Balloon Animals and Popcorn tables.
Where:
Centennial Park, 41 S. Washington Street, Oxford, MI 48371
When:
Thursday, August 12, 2021, Deal or No Deal LIVE, 6 p.m., Concert in the Park, 7 p.m.
Who:
Three nonprofit beneficiaries:
Love for a Child, Paint a Miracle, Oxford-Addison Youth Assistance
Special guest briefcase holders:
Nancy Rosentrater, Chief Experience Officer, Oxford Bank
Senator Rosemary Bayer, Michigan State Senate District 12
State Representative John Reilly, Michigan House of Representatives District 43
Pete Scholtz, Fire Chief, Oxford Fire Department/Oxford DDA Board Member
Jack Curtis, Supervisor, Oxford Township
Kelsey Cooke, Oxford Village Council President
Tim Throne, Superintendent, Oxford Community Schools
Matt Schuler, Founding Pastor, Journey Lutheran Church, Oxford
Angie Green, Oxford Chamber Board Member/Owner, Evergreens Coffee & Bakeshop
Justin Willcock, Oxford DDA Board Secretary
Marie Powers, Oxford DDA Board Member/Owner, Homegrown Brewery
Ashley Ross, Oxford DDA Board Member/Oxford Village Councilperson
Rod Charles, Oxford DDA Board Vice Chair/Oxford Township Trustee
Nicole Ellsworth, Oxford DDA Chairperson/Owner, 5-1 Diner
Dorothy Johnston, Oxford DDA Board Member/Owner, Johnston Photography
Kristen Kruzel, Miss Monroe County Outstanding Teen 2019
Grace Larsen, Miss Shoreline Outstanding Teen 2021
Layla Cypher, Miss West Michigan 2020
…additional guests as confirmed.
Contacts:
Greg Ruvolo, Oxford Bank
[email protected]
(248) 969-7204
Kelly Westbrook, Oxford DDA
[email protected]
(248) 770-8578
SOURCE Oxford Bank Corporation
