MEDIA ADVISORY: Paid Leave for the U.S. (PL+US) Action Hosts "Art for Action" in NH, AZ, OH to Urge Congress to Pass National Paid Leave Policy

WASHINGTON, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During the week of August 23, Paid Leave for the United States (PL+US) Action in partnership with the Campaign for a Family Friendly Economy NH, Chicanos Por La Causa Action Fund , Innovation Ohio , SEIU 1199 , and others will bring together families in New Hampshire, Arizona, and Ohio to call on Congress to pass a national paid family and medical leave policy.

The in-person events will feature art installations, activities for community members, and stories from advocates about paid family and medical leave and the need for Congress to enact robust policy now. In addition to the in-state events, grassroots paid leave supporters across the country will be able to take part in a letter writing campaign to Congress.

"These energetic, family-friendly events will bring together hundreds of people in three key states across the country to illustrate -- both literally and metaphorically -- the broad, bipartisan support paid family and medical leave enjoys with 84% of voters ," said Molly Day, Executive Director of PL+US Action. "The paid leave proposal in the Build Back Better plan that is currently under consideration in the Senate represents a historic opportunity to ensure that every working person in the U.S. has the paid time they need to welcome a new child into their families or care for themselves and their loved ones during life's most challenging moments. Together, these events will make it clear to members of Congress that their constituents want them to seize it."

Media in attendance will be able to interview local advocates for paid leave, participating artists, and community leaders.

Each event will be held outside to adhere to COVID safety precautions. Masks and social distancing are encouraged.

DETAILS

***VISUALS: Giant murals, face masks that say "We need paid leave," people waving fans with "Paid Leave Now!" printed on them****

Art for Action: Ohio for Paid Leave/Rally for Reconciliation will be held in partnership with SEIU 1199, Innovation Ohio, and others.

WHEN: Monday, August 23 , 12:00 PM EDT

, FEATURED SPEAKERS:

Desiree Tims , President & CEO, Innovation Ohio

, President & CEO, Innovation Ohio

Heather Whaling, President, Geben Communication & PL+US advocate

WHERE: Outside of Sen. Portman's Columbus Office (37 W Broad St., Columbus, OH )

Art for Action: New Hampshire for Paid Leave will be held in partnership with the Campaign for a Family Friendly Economy NH.

WHEN: Wednesday, August 25 , 5:00 PM EDT

, FEATURED SPEAKER:

NH State Rep. Manny Espitia

ARTIST: Katie Runde

WHERE: Vaughan Mall between Congress and Hanover streets, next to the whale mural (64 Vaughan Mall, Portsmouth, NH )

Art for Action: Arizona for Paid Leave will be held in partnership with Chicanos Por La Causa Action Fund.

WHEN: Thursday, August 26 , 7:00 PM MST

, FEATURED SPEAKER:

Arizona State Rep. Jen Longdon

ARTIST: Shachi Kale

WHERE: Fair Trade Cafe (1020 N 1st Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85003)

About PL+US Action

Paid Leave for the U.S. Action Fund is a 501(c)(4) advocacy nonprofit fighting to win paid family and medical leave for everyone in the U.S. We're electing candidates that will champion paid leave for all working people. To learn more, visit plusaction.us

