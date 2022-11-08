MEDIA ADVISORY: Pennsylvania Pain and Spine Institute's Second Annual Veterans Day Celebration

Nov 08, 2022, 08:44 ET
CHALFONT, Pa., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
WHAT:
Pennsylvania Pain and Spine Institute will be hosting their second annual Veterans Day Celebration for their local Veteran Community. The event is open to the public and offers music, food, an honoring ceremony and more, and features local Vietnam Army Nurse Grace Moore, and local Veteran Chapter PA 22-12 in addition to a donation to the organization K9s for Warriors.
WHO:
Pennsylvania Pain and Spine Institute's President, Dr. Robert Kelly, Doylestown Native Vietnam Army Nurse Grace M. Lilleg Moore, and local Veteran Chapter PA 22-12.
WHEN:
Thursday, November 10th, 2022 4:30-6:00pm
WHY:
Pennsylvania Pain and Spine Institute serves a large patient base of Veterans throughout Bucks, Montgomery and the Philadelphia counties, in addition to having strong community ties with these areas, which is why supporting local Veterans and their families is an important value of the practice.
HOW:
For interviews and additional information, please contact Kelsey Voelker at [email protected] or 215-395-8888x104.
Photo opportunities include the PA Pain and Spine staff in their event shirts, speeches from Dr. Kelly, Grace Moore and the local Veteran Chapter, and their color guard.
SOURCE Pennsylvania Pain and Spine Institute
