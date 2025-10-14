MEDIA ADVISORY: Perpetua CEO to Join FOX Business to Discuss China, Critical Minerals

Segment Scheduled to Air Live on Wednesday, October 15 at 7:30am ET

BOISE, Idaho, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Perpetua Resources Corp. (Nasdaq: PPTA) (TSX: PPTA) ("Perpetua Resources" or "Perpetua" or the "Company") today announced that Perpetua President and CEO, Jon Cherry, is scheduled to appear live on the FOX Business Network (FBN) tomorrow, October 15, 2025 at 7:30am ET to discuss China, critical minerals, and antimony with Anchor Maria Bartiromo.

WHO:

Jon Cherry, President & CEO of Perpetua Resources

Maria Bartiromo, Anchor of Mornings with Maria on FOX Business

WHAT:

Perpetua President & CEO Jon Cherry will appear on Mornings with Maria on FOX Business to discuss China's rare earth and critical minerals control, and next steps for the Stibnite Gold Project, including the commencement of early works construction which could begin as soon as next week.

WHEN:

Wednesday, October 15, 2025

7:30am ET

WHERE TO WATCH:

Viewers catch watch the segment live on the FOX Business Network (FBN) or by visiting www.foxbusiness.com.

About Perpetua Resources and the Stibnite Gold Project

Perpetua Resources Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is focused on the exploration, site restoration and redevelopment of gold-antimony-silver deposits in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of central Idaho that are encompassed by the Stibnite Gold Project. The Stibnite Gold Project is one of the highest-grade, open pit gold deposits in the United States and is designed to apply a modern, responsible mining approach to restore an abandoned mine site and produce both gold and the only mined source of antimony in the United States. Antimony trisulfide from Stibnite is the only known domestic reserves of antimony that can meet U.S. defense needs for many small arms, munitions, and missile types.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "Forward-Looking Information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-Looking Information includes, but is not limited to, the anticipated timing of the commencement of early works construction. In certain cases, Forward-Looking Information can be identified by the use of words and phrases or variations of such words and phrases or statements such as "anticipate", "expect", "plan", "likely", "believe", "intend", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "potential", "could", "may", "will", "would" or "should". In preparing the Forward-Looking Information in this news release, Perpetua Resources has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, that the Company will be able to satisfy financial assurance requirements applicable under applicable federal and state law; and that the current exploration, development, environmental and other objectives concerning the Project can be achieved and that its other corporate activities will proceed as expected. Forward-Looking Information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Perpetua Resources to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-Looking Information. . Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Information. For further information on these and other risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company's business, see the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are available at www.sec.gov and with the Canadian securities regulators, which are available at www.sedarplus.com. Except as required by law, Perpetua Resources does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to Forward-Looking Information contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

