Media Advisory: Prebys Foundation to Host UC Berkeley Professor john a. powell to Speak on the Power of Belonging

In a post-pandemic moment, the foundation brings the community together to discuss loneliness, belonging, and inclusion as a means to transform and address societal ills

Who: Community speaker series featuring Othering and Belonging Institute, Author, and internationally recognized expert, john a. powell. Currently, 500 San Diego County Residents hold tickets to the event, with a waiting list of 84.

What: The first of a two-part series. Here we will learn and discuss the concept of belonging and announce the creation of a new community award.

When: May 30, 2023, @ 10 AM

Where: the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave, La Jolla, CA 92037

Why: To build a place that works for all, we need to identify, transform, and eliminate barriers to inclusion, justice, and sustainability in San Diego. This annual award is designed to provide leaders with vital support that will allow them to continue their work and help them build movements for change.

Building a community in which everyone feels that they belong is central to the work of The Conrad Prebys Foundation.

Nobody has been more influential in promoting the idea of belonging than john a. powell, who leads the Othering and Belonging Institute at UC Berkeley. Professor powell (who spells his name in lowercase in the belief that we should be "part of the universe, not over it, as capitals signify') is an internationally recognized expert in the areas of civil rights, civil liberties, structural racism, housing, poverty, and democracy, and he has led efforts to advance a sense of belonging and promote community around the world.

He defines belonging as:

"…values and practices where no person is left out of our circle of concern. Belonging means more than having just access; it means having a meaningful voice and the opportunity to participate in the design of political, social, and cultural structures. Belonging includes the right to contribute and make demands upon society and political institutions."

What can and does that look like for a community such as ours? Is it making sure that medical research is informed by and serves populations across race, ethnicity, and economic strata? Is it about tackling climate change in ways that protect regional well-being by tapping into the wisdom of Native and BIPOC communities? Is it ensuring that our democracy flourishes as it is led and amplified by those voices who are often excluded?

These are just some of the ideas we have heard from the community in our work at The Conrad Prebys Foundation over the past year. It became obvious to us early on that what ails America ails us too, but very well could find its cure here, in a robustly diverse community centering those who face the greatest barriers with a collective renewed and vital commitment to belonging.

On May 30, please join john a. powell and the Prebys Foundation in a community event to discuss how to build a culture of belonging in our community. This event is at capacity, but people can join a waitlist here.

