MEDIA ADVISORY: Press Conference: Chairman Chaudhuri and Commission to Announce Indian Gaming's 2017 Gross Gaming Revenues

WHO: NIGC Chairman Jonodev O. Chaudhuri

Vice Chair Kathryn Isom-Clause

Commissioner Sequoyah Simermeyer

Director of Finance Yvonne Lee

WHAT: The National Indian Gaming Commission will conduct a press conference announcing the 2017 gross gaming revenues of Indian gaming operations in the United States.

WHEN: Tuesday, June 26, 2018, 1 p.m. EDT.

ACCESS OPTIONS: In person attendance: 90 K Street NE, Suite 200, Washington, D.C. 20002

Adobe Connect: Click on this link to access:

https://nigc.adobeconnect.com/rlgphxrqjy4e/

Phone Call In: 888-795-2173

Participants passcode: 3743026

NOTE: Media wishing to attend in person MUST RSVP by Wednesday, June 20 by 4:30 PM EDT to Mark Gaston at Mark_Gaston@nigc.gov or 202-632-7003.

Press Credentials-Press badges must be worn at all times.

NOTE: News release, charts, and graphics can be found at http://www.nigc.gov/public-affairs/conference-presentations immediately following the press conference. Media unable to call-in can view the press conference on the NIGC website after 1 p.m. EDT.

To learn more, visit www.nigc.gov and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

The Indian Gaming Regulatory Act created the National Indian Gaming Commission to support tribal self-sufficiency and the integrity of Indian gaming. The NIGC has developed four initiatives to support its mission including (1) To protect against anything that amounts to gamesmanship on the backs of tribes; (2) To stay ahead of the Technology Curve; (3) Rural outreach; and (4) To maintain a strong workforce within NIGC and with its tribal regulatory partners. NIGC oversees the efficient regulation of 506 gaming establishments operated by 244 tribes across 29 states. The Commission's dedication to compliance with the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act ensures the integrity of the growing $31.2 billion Indian gaming industry. To learn more, visit www.nigc.gov and follow us on Facebook and Twitter

Media Contact: Mark Gaston

(202) 632-7003

