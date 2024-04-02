MEDIA ADVISORY: Press Event: Thursday, April 4th, 2024; 10 a.m. at Charlotte Motor Speedway

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

What:

Greg Walter, chairman of the North Carolina Motorsports Association and executive vice president and general manager of the Charlotte Motor Speedway, will make a major announcement that will positively impact Charlotte, the state of North Carolina and the auto racing and performance aftermarket industries.

When:

Date: April 4, 2024

Time: 10:00 am ET

Where:

Charlotte Motor Speedway

The Speedway Club located on the 6th floor of the Smith Tower

5555 Concord Parkway South

Concord, North Carolina 28027

Press Event Speakers:

Greg Walter , chairman of the board North Carolina Motorsports Association and executive vice president and general manager of the Charlotte Motor Speedway

, chairman of the board North Carolina Motorsports Association and executive vice president and general manager of the Charlotte Motor Speedway Scott Lampe , NCMA vice chairman and Hendrick Motorsports CFO

, NCMA vice chairman and Hendrick Motorsports CFO Doug Rice , PRN president, Masters of Ceremonies

, PRN president, Masters of Ceremonies Wiliam Dusch , Mayor of Concord, NC

, Mayor of Jenn Heinold , president of Taffy Event Strategies

Event Guests:

David Miller , executive director of the NCMA

, executive director of the NCMA NCMA Board Members: Tyler Bowery from Truist Bank John Dodson from NASCAR Technical Institute Rebecca Moffitt from Richard Petty Motorsports Patrick Rogers from NASCAR Ali Starnes from Muddy Creek Experiential Larry McReynolds , Sports Analyst on Fox NASCAR & SiriusXM NASCAR on Track Winston Kelley , executive director, NASCAR Hall of Fame

Jennifer Hoff , founder and CEO of Taffy Event Strategies

Media Note: Please plan on arriving 30 minutes early for set up time. The press event will begin promptly at 10:00 am ET. Parking is available at The Speedway Club, which is located in the blue tinted glass building to the right as you enter the parking area directly in front of the Speedway. Numbered parking spaces only apply during Race event days. Parking for the Speedway Club is located on both sides of the Avenue of Flags walkway. Enter the building from the lower level and take the elevator to the 6th floor.

Streaming link:

If you can't attend the press event in person, please participate via the following streaming link:

https://www.youtube.com/@TheHPX/live

For additional information, please contact:

Team Flores Consulting

Dan Flores

[email protected]

313-418-2374

Charlotte Motor Speedway

Jonathan Coleman

[email protected]

704-654-6005

SOURCE High Performance Expo