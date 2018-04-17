MEDIA ADVISORY: Salvation Army's Give Kids a Smile Day Set for April 18, 2018

With the support of the American Dental Association Foundation's Give Kids A Smile program (GKAS), the program was launched nationally by the American Dental Association in 2003.

THE EVENT AT THE SALVATION ARMY IN OIL CITY, INCREASING IN ATTENDANCE EACH YEAR SINCE ITS INCEPTION, IS ONE OF THE LARGEST IN THE COUNTRY IN RURAL COMMUNITIES.

EVENT:

GIVE KIDS A SMILE DAY– Annual Dental Education & Service Event

DATE:

Wednesday, April 18, 2018

TIME:

8:00 am to 5:00 pm

(Best times for photo opportunities and interviews between 9 and 11 am OR between 1:30 and 3:30 pm)

LOCATION:

The Salvation Army

217 Sycamore Street

Oil City, PA 16301

WE RESPECTFULLY REQUEST YOUR PRESENCE TO COVER AND PHOTOGRAPH THIS IMPORTANT COMMUNITY EVENT – INVOLVING OVER 300 CHILDREN AND APPROXIMATELY 50 ADULT VOLUNTEERS FROM NUMEROUS COMMUNITY BUSINESSES AND ORGANIZATIONS.

This program, free for the children who pre-registered for the event, is made possible through partnerships with The Oil City Salvation Army Dental Center, DMD, UPMC and the UPMC Van, County Human Services, Community Services, AmeriHealth Caritas of Pennsylvania, McDonald's of Oil City, Keystone Smiles, AmeriCorps, Children's Hospital, University of Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine, Child Development Centers, UnitedHealthcare, PA Coalition for Oral Heath, and The Venango County Dental Task Force.

www.wpa.salvationarmy.org

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/media-advisory-salvation-armys-give-kids-a-smile-day-set-for-april-18-2018-300630584.html

SOURCE The Salvation Army Western PA Division

Related Links

http://www.wpa.salvationarmy.org

