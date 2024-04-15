Media Advisory: Saving Our Wild Horses and Wildlife Conference

RENO, Nevada, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A powerful assembly of conservationists, wildlife advocates, and policymakers is set to convene in Reno, Nevada, this week for the Third Annual Saving Our Wild Horses and Wildlife Conference. Taking place at the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino from April 17-19, 2024, the conference will bring together esteemed organizations such as Wild Horse Education, The Cloud Foundation, Wild Beauty Foundation, Western Watersheds Project, Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility, The Wild Horse Refuge, and Rewilding America, among others.

These leading experts will deliver presentations and collaborate with advocates from across the US to develop recommendations for the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) on enhancing management practices for our federal public lands. Full details can be found at: https://www.saveourwildhorsesandwildlife.org

"This conference signifies a pivotal moment in our unified efforts to safeguard America's cherished wild horses and their critical ecosystems," declared organizer Linda Greaves. "Time is of the essence, and decisive action is imperative to ensure their future."

SOURCE Saving Our Wild Horses and Wildlife Coalition