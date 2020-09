AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeep® will unveil the new 2021 Wrangler 4xe model at 9 a.m. EDT on Thursday, September 3. The event will also mark the return of Wagoneer – a premium American icon.

The event will be streamed online and available for public viewing at www.youtube.com/Jeep.

SOURCE FCA