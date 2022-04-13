MEDIA ADVISORY: SNOOPY AND NEIGHBORHOOD VOLUNTEERS BRING TREES AND GREEN COMMUNITY SPACE IN CALUMET HEIGHTS/SOUTH CHICAGO

CHICAGO, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -

WHAT

In anticipation of Earth Day and Arbor Day, local volunteers, along with one world-famous gardener—Snoopy!—will work together to plant fifteen 6- to 10-foot tall trees, providing vibrant green space a newly developed community garden where once was a vacant lot.

WHO

Available for Interviews On-Site and by Phone

Shannon Jerram , Arbor Day Foundation

, Arbor Day Foundation Trinity Pierce , the Chicago Region Trees Initiative at The Morton Arboretum

For Photo Ops

Snoopy costume character, working arm-in-paw with neighbors

WHEN

Wednesday, April 13

1:00pm to 4:00pm

WHERE

2888 E 94th St

Chicago, IL 60617

BACKGROUND

In a Chicago neighborhood with little access to fresh food and a very low tree canopy—resulting in increased risk for low air quality, flooding, and high temperatures—local volunteers are creating a green community and vegetable garden on a previously vacant lot.

neighborhood with little access to fresh food and a very low tree canopy—resulting in increased risk for low air quality, flooding, and high temperatures—local volunteers are creating a green community and vegetable garden on a previously vacant lot. Adding new trees can help remedy environmental issues while supporting local agriculture and resident health among vulnerable populations in the largely BIPOC community.

The event is inspired by environmental themes found throughout Charles Schulz's Peanuts comic strips.

VISUALS

Snoopy shoveling as he helps arborists and tree lovers plant 10-foot trees.

On-site activities: schlepping wheelbarrows, unloading tall trees, carrying buckets of water, and lots of digging!

Clips from the new Peanuts special "It's the Small Things, Charlie Brown ," debuting on Apple TV+ this Friday.

," debuting on Apple TV+ this Friday. Vintage clips from the 1976 classic "It's Arbor Day, Charlie Brown ."

." Environmentally themed Peanuts comic strips.

Please note the event is not open to the public.

