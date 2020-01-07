Media Advisory: St. Louis Fed President to Keynote Annual WI Economic Forecast Event

MADISON, Wis., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- James Bullard, president and CEO, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, will be the keynote speaker for the WBA 2020 Wisconsin Economic Forecast Luncheon in Madison. Melissa Hughes, secretary and CEO, Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC), will also be a keynote speaker at this event. This annual luncheon, presented by the Wisconsin Bankers Association (WBA), attracted over 500 business and community leaders from across Wisconsin last year.

WHO:

James Bullard, president and CEO, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

Melissa Hughes, secretary and CEO, Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation

WHEN:

Thursday, January 9

Registration begins at 11:30 a.m.

Speakers begin at 12:15 p.m.

WHERE:

Alliant Energy Center

1919 Alliant Energy Center Way

Madison, WI 53713

DETAILS:

For a Media Pass, please contact the WBA's Eric Skrum at 608/441-1216, eskrum@wisbank.com.

If media personnel are unable to attend in person, WBA is able to send a link to a livestream of the event. Please contact Eric Skrum to participate.

BONUS:

WBA has prepared industry-specific sector reports on what 2020 holds for Wisconsin from Wisconsin industry experts. Those reports are available for use by the media at https://www.wisbank.com/wba-wisconsin-economic-report/.

The Wisconsin Bankers Association is the state's largest financial industry trade association, representing nearly 235 commercial banks and savings institutions, their nearly 2,300 branch offices and 22,000 employees.

For more information, contact:

Eric Skrum, Wisconsin Bankers Association

608/441-1216 | eskrum@wisbank.com

Twitter: @wisbank

SOURCE Wisconsin Bankers Association

