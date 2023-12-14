Media Advisory: University Credit Union Announces Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony At Newly Renovated HQ & Westwood Advisory Center

The ceremony will take place on Tuesday, December 19th, 2023 at 11:00 am

Address of Event: 1500 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90025

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- University Credit Union (UCU) will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the newly renovated UCU Headquarters & Westwood Advisory Center. The event will include attendance by key partners & stakeholders, refreshments, speeches by executive leadership, as well as interview availability from Dr. David Tuyo II, CEO & President of UCU.

The event celebrates an innovative industry design that eliminates traditional teller lines to allow for more personalized member service in a state-of-the-art facility. Renovations also include upgrades to energy efficiency of the building, and a specialized work environment that is more conducive to the unique hybrid work culture of UCU.

Attendance at the event will include UCU team members, executive leadership, members of the board of directors, key university partners, and local media.

The event will be hosted at 1500 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90025, at 11:00 am on Tuesday, December 19th, 2023.

Photo opportunities during the ceremony will be available with executive leadership and board members.

Dr. David Tuyo II, CEO & President of UCU, will be available for interviews on:

  • HQ renovations and industry-leading design decisions
  • Recent participation on UCLA Anderson Forecast
  • Economic outlook in California & 2024 financial predictions

About University Credit Union: University Credit Union, a federally-insured financial cooperative, was founded in 1951 on UCLA's campus by faculty and staff. Serving more than 50,000 members, UCU has become a leading credit union in the United States. UCU is guided by a board of directors, comprised only of faculty, staff and alumni of the university community. UCU's core purpose is to give members a financial advantage in life, and with their promise to advocate, educate and innovate, UCU is an industry-leading financial partner to university communities.

