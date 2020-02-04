MEDIA ADVISORY: Watch the Chrysler and Jeep® Brand Product Reveals Live From the 2020 Chicago Auto Show

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Media and consumers are invited to watch live as the Chrysler and Jeep® brands reveal new products during the first media day of the Chicago Auto Show on Thursday, Feb. 6.

Chrysler Brand Product Reveal

Thursday, Feb. 6, 9 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. CST/10 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. EST

Watch live on the Chrysler brand website at Chrysler.com

Jeep Brand Product Reveal

Thursday, Feb. 6, 2 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. CST/3 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. EST

Watch live on the Jeep Facebook or Jeep Twitter social channels

Press Conference Location

McCormick Place

South Hall, FCA Display

2301 S. Lake Shore Drive

Chicago, Illinois 60616

Chrysler Brand

The Chrysler brand has delighted customers with distinctive designs, craftsmanship, intuitive innovation and technology since the company was founded in 1925. The Chrysler Pacifica continues to reinvent the minivan, a segment Chrysler invented, with an unprecedented level of functionality, versatility, technology and bold styling. The Pacifica Hybrid takes this revolutionary vehicle a step further with its class-exclusive, innovative plug-in hybrid powertrain. It's the first electrified vehicle in the minivan segment and achieves more than 80 MPGe in electric-only mode, has an all-electric range of more than 30 miles and a total range of more than 500 miles. The Chrysler 300 lineup delivers on the brand's promise of iconic and elegant design executed with world-class performance, efficiency and quality – all at an attainable value. Chrysler is part of the portfolio of brands offered by global automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. For more information regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.

Jeep Brand

Built on more than 75 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV with class-leading capability, craftsmanship and versatility for people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a full line of vehicles that continue to provide owners with a sense of security to handle any journey with confidence.

The Jeep vehicle lineup consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Renegade and Wrangler. To meet consumer demand around the world, all Jeep models sold outside North America are available in both left- and right-hand drive configurations and with gasoline and diesel powertrain options. Jeep is part of the portfolio of brands offered by global automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. For more information regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.

