Media Alert: Abacus Kicks Off Major Partnership with The Trail Conservancy at the Maudie's Midnight Margarita Run

Abacus pledges $70,000 sponsorship to help maintain the Ann and Roy Butler Hike and Bike Trail and honor commitment to "Clean Air, Clean Water" initiative.

AUSTIN, Texas, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 2,000 runners hit the pavement at dusk last week in downtown Austin for the Maudie's Moonlight Margarita Run, all in support of The Trail Conservancy . The run was not only a pivotal part of The Trail Conservancy's fundraising efforts, but also marked the beginning of an incredible partnership with Abacus Plumbing, Air Conditioning and Electrical .

Abacus is once again making its commitment to the Austin community, and to their "Clean Air, Clean Water" initiative, known through its partnership with The Trail Foundation. The $70,000 sponsorship will help the organization with their mission to maintain the beauty of the Ann and Roy Butler Hike and Bike Trail, ensuring generations of Austinites can continue to enjoy this amazing part of our city.

Through this sizeable partnership, Abacus has been named as the headlining sponsor for events like the Maudie's Moonlight Margarita Run, as well as the Earth Day Clean Up and Jubilee, Twilight on the Trail, Explore Scavenger Hunt and The Trail Conservancy's Goat Program. Abacus is proud to be able to join the community, and The Trail Conservancy's supporters, to make our city a better place.

"Abacus has been working hard for the last two years to not only offer stellar service to those who need help with their plumbing, air conditioning or electrical needs, but to do so in a way that supports our environmental responsibility," says Thos Graham, President at Abacus. "Our crews use products and techniques that ensure the least environmental impact on our air and waterways, something that is a major priority for our business and for our customers as well."

Abacus takes great value in our environment and supports green initiatives inside the homes they service, and in our community as a whole. This commitment is a matter of pride for their company and will continue to be as they partner with additional reputable non-profits in the Austin area, like The Trail Conservancy.

About Abacus

Abacus Plumbing, Air Conditioning & Electrical has been serving Texas since 2003. Founded by master plumber Alan O'Neill, Abacus Plumbing maintains an A+ rating and has earned multiple years of Awards for Excellence with the Better Business Bureau. Abacus only hires licensed and certified technicians who pass a rigorous drug and background check. All pricing is provided up front and offers a 100 percent job satisfaction guarantee. Abacus is part of Wrench Group, LLC, a national leader in home repair, replacement and maintenance services specializing in heating, ventilation and air conditioning, plumbing, water, and electrical services. Wrench Group collectively serves over 700,000 customers annually across twelve markets and sixteen brands in the United States. For more information, please visit us at wrenchgroup.com . To learn more about Abacus Plumbing in Houston, visit abacusplumbing.net or for Austin, visit abacusplumbing.com.

Licenses: ALAN O'NEILL M-20628 | TACLB82488E | TECL 39119

