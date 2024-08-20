MEDIA ALERT: Abacus' Sponsored Backpack Giveaway helps more than 4,000 Austin Children Get Ready for School Year

Austin CBS and Telemundo Austin hosted their annual Backpack Giveaway for local families in need.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The end of summer is near and last weekend thousands of families got an early start on getting their children ready for back to school. Abacus Plumbing, Air Conditioning, and Electrical is deeply devoted to the Austin community and served as a title sponsor for CBS Austin and Telemundo Austin's Annual Backpack Giveaway. Abacus' donation helped distribute backpacks with school supplies to more than 4,000 children in the Austin area.

Parents head to Circuit of the Americas for the drive through event where Abacus volunteers were able to hand out the backpacks and special Abacus goodie bags with additional school supplies to each student.

"We enjoy giving back to the community because we live here, we work here and we are a part of this fabric of Austin," said Brandon Keller, General Manager of Abacus Plumbing, Air Conditioning and Electrical. "CBS Austin and Telemundo Austin's Backpack Giveaway is doing something amazing for the community; allowing parents get their children ready for the start of the school year and checking one more thing off that list."

