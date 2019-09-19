Media Alert: ActiveState Opens Python 2 End of Life Survey

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today ActiveState opened its Python 2 End of Life (EOL) Survey. With the impending EOL of Python 2 on Jan. 1, 2020, it's more important than ever to understand how enterprises are preparing for the change. The survey is part of ActiveState's continued efforts in addressing the challenges that developers face. For more than 20 years, ActiveState has been empowering developers and enterprises with open source language solutions, including those for Python.

The Python 2 End of Life Survey will close on Nov. 29, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Anyone who codes, tests, deploys, runs, manages or works with Python 2 applications can complete it here: http://bit.ly/2kFtqIi

The survey results, complete with a comprehensive report, will be made available to all respondents and the public in early 2020.

The survey addresses issues that enterprises will need to grapple with, including:

Whether to rewrite, migrate or sunset their Python 2 applications.

Whether to support their Python 2 applications themselves, or find a third-party provider to assist

Top challenges likely to be faced, such as backporting Python 3 security fixes to Python 2, or more generally, fixing vulnerabilities in code bases the enterprise didn't create.

Earlier this year, ActiveState ran its 2019 Developer Survey to assess the issues developers regularly face when managing open source runtimes. ActiveState is dedicated to helping developers solve the challenges they face when building, certifying and resolving open source languages. As part of that effort, ActiveState is offering commercial support for Python 2 beyond the EOL date. More information here .

About ActiveState

For more than 20 years, ActiveState has been building Perl, Python and Tcl runtime environments used by more than 2 million developers at 97% of the Fortune 1000. Now, ActiveState is reinventing build engineering with an on-demand service that lets any developer automatically build, certify and resolve runtime environments using any open source language on any operating system in just a few minutes. The ActiveState Platform's Open Source Language Automation means organizations no longer need to deal with runtimes. Instead, developers can focus on their code, accelerating time to market, while minimizing development complexity and reducing security risk and legal exposure. https://www.activestate.com

