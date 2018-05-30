MEDIA ALERT: Assess+RE CEO Min Suh to Speak on Two Panels Within Investment Management Track at 2018 Realcomm

The first session, titled "View from the Upstarts: (New Kids on the Block)," will consist of senior executives and Founders from the newest cloud-based startups within the CRE investment management industry. The panel members will discuss numerous topics, including: why new technologies are being adopted now within the CRE community, unique product capabilities and differentiation associated to each vendor's platform, and how young companies can get a foothold within a large industry vertical that is using only a small variety of software vendors today.

The second session, titled "Automating Investment Management Routines and Business Processes," will cover the key drivers behind the efforts to automate and streamline portions of the financial modeling, valuation, and asset management processes. This session will enable the audience to examine several cloud-born solutions that are leading the next generation of software that is improving both human capital and net operating performance.

WHY: While the CRE industry has grown to over $10 trillion, its growth has also been hampered by its inability to leverage new technologies such as big data analytics, data visualization, and financial metrics, which can be computed in the cloud. Min Suh will draw from his 15 years of experience as a private equity investment professional, adjunct professor at Columbia, and now as a software executive to share valuable insights into how technology, automation and innovation is ultimately changing the CRE industry landscape.

WHEN: "View from the Upstarts: (New Kids on the Block)"

Wednesday, June 6, 2018, 2:00 P.M. - 3:00 P.M., Yaletown 1





"Automating Investment Management Routines and Business Processes"

Wednesday, June 6, 2018, 4:45 P.M. - 5:45 P.M., Yaletown 1

WHERE: The 20th Annual Realcomm Conference takes place June 6-7 in Las Vegas at The Cosmopolitan resort.

ABOUT MIN SUH: Min Suh is the CEO and Founder of Assess+RE, a cloud-based financial computation and underwriting analysis SaaS platform. A former CRE investment professional with Louis Dreyfus, Suh spent 7 years as a finance professor at Columbia University's Masters in Real Estate Finance Program. Suh's previous experience in CRE includes having worked for a $2B private family office in Manhattan underwriting, valuation and investment oversight.

About Assess+RE

Assess+RE (www.assessre.com) is creating the next generation of cloud-based software for underwriting and valuation analysis within the Commercial Real Estate (CRE) market. Assess+RE seamlessly integrates property level assumptions for single assets or portfolios with 3rd party CRE data to provide a faster, more transparent, and easier way to analyze commercial real estate transactions. Built by industry domain experts and subject experts from Columbia University's real estate finance program, the Assess+RE platform provides user-friendly dashboards and reports for both equity and debt analysis which can be exported and shared with everyone in the CRE transaction value chain. Assess+RE provides the highest levels of data security and is accessible through any standard web browser, tablet, or mobile smartphone. Assess+RE is headquartered in NYC, with regional offices in San Francisco and Los Angeles.

