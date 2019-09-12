MEDIA ALERT: Automotive and Manufacturing Industry Leaders to Reveal Their Digital Transformation Secrets at Customer Engagement Summit Detroit

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

What: The annual Customer Engagement Summit Detroit will bring together automotive and manufacturing industry experts from leading brands like FordDirect and Navistar to discuss how AI-driven customer engagement and intelligent automation are critical to driving digital transformation across their own industries and beyond. The event is hosted by Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company empowering digital transformation at the world's leading enterprises.

When: Thursday, September 19, 2019

Where: The Dearborn Inn, 20301 Oakwood Boulevard, Dearborn, MI 48124

Who: Thought leaders and industry experts will gather to discuss how leading brands in the automotive and manufacturing industries are implementing digital transformation to drive real change, including automating processes, making smarter customer engagement decisions, cutting costs, and future proofing their technology investments. Keynotes and breakout sessions will uncover how organizations are delivering optimal customer experiences with real-time AI, end-to-end digital process automation, customer engagement, and robotic automation technologies to drive growth. Speakers presenting at this year's event include:

Lauren Fix , auto analyst/industry expert, The Car Coach

, auto analyst/industry expert, The Car Coach Kristyn Lau , transformation leader and former senior manager, warranty, Nissan NA

, transformation leader and former senior manager, warranty, Nissan NA John W. Mendel , former executive vice president, automobile division, American Honda Motor Company

, former executive vice president, automobile division, American Honda Motor Company Raj Radhakrishnan, senior vice president and global markets leader, Cognizant

Mike Roberts , president, MR Insights, LLC

, president, MR Insights, LLC Steven Silver , vice president and global industry market leader, Pegasystems

, vice president and global industry market leader, Pegasystems Robert Skinner , vice president, digital strategy and marketing technologies, FordDirect

, vice president, digital strategy and marketing technologies, FordDirect Alan Trefler , founder and CEO, Pegasystems

, founder and CEO, Pegasystems Joe Werth , vice president, integrated warranty, Navistar Inc.

For more information, including a complete list of speakers and sessions or to register for the event, please visit the Customer Engagement Summit Detroit website. Follow the conversation on Twitter with the #PegaRoadshow hashtag.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc. is the leader in software for customer engagement and operational excellence. Pega's adaptive, cloud-architected software – built on its unified Pega Platform™ – empowers people to rapidly deploy and easily extend and change applications to meet strategic business needs. Over its 35-year history, Pega has delivered award-winning capabilities in CRM and digital process automation (DPA) powered by advanced artificial intelligence and robotic automation, to help the world's leading brands achieve breakthrough business results. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) visit www.pega.com.

