Media Alert: CIO/CISO Interchange Launches With The Mission To Facilitate Building Security Into The Fabric Of Digital Transformation

As companies embrace technologies such as the Internet of Things, big data, cloud, and mobility, security must be more than an afterthought. In the digital era, the focus needs to shift from securing network perimeters to safeguarding data spread across systems, devices, applications and the cloud.

Co-founded by Philippe Courtot, Chairman & CEO of Qualys and the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA), the CIO/CISO Interchange is a non-profit, non-commercial movement. It's an open forum for discussions, debates and exchanges between CIOs, CTOs, CISOs and security experts centered around securing the digital transformation.

As a co-founding member, Cloud Security Alliance and its community of cloud and security executives will provide the CIO/CISO Interchange with vendor-neutral content and standards for securing the next generation of information technology.

CIO/CISO Interchange's inaugural event will take place on April 16 during the opening day of RSA Conference 2018 in San Francisco. The event will outline the mission of the Interchange and announce its advisory board members, which will be comprised of CIOs, CTOs, CISOs and chief digital transformation officers of leading enterprises along with renowned security and DevOps experts.

WHAT: CIO/CISO Interchange Inaugural Event

WHERE: Four Seasons Hotel, San Francisco

WHEN: 4 - 6:30pm on April 16, 2018

Special guest appearance: presentation and book signing by world-renowned physicist and futurist Michio Kaku.

About CIO/CISO Interchange

CIO/CISO Interchange is a private, invitation-only forum to discuss and exchange ideas and trends concerning all CIO, CISOs, CTOs and chief digital transformation officers. There are no product pitches and no sales personnel, just frank talk on important security issues to help CXOs secure the digital transformation.

CIO/CISO Interchange is a non-profit, non-commercial organization, co-founded by Philippe Courtot, Chairman & CEO, Qualys and the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA).

