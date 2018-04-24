Media Alert: Dell Boomi at SuiteWorld 2018 in Booth # 623

See the power of Boomi cloud integration and how NetSuite customers can connect applications at far less time and cost with low code development

Dell Boomi

09:00 ET

ROUND ROCK, Texas, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- News facts:

Who: Dell Boomi™ (Boomi), the leading provider of cloud integration and workflow automation software to build The Connected Business, announced that it is speaking at, exhibiting at and is a diamond sponsor of SuiteWorld.

What: At SuiteWorld, Boomi will demonstrate how its integration platform as a service (iPaaS) easily connects applications and data to power people and processes for NetSuite customers at far less time and cost than is possible with manual coding or legacy middleware. Boomi's platform demonstration will highlight the power of the cloud and low code development for common business scenarios, including:

  • Lead-to-Cash
  • EDI / Supply Chain
  • E-Commerce
  • Professional Services Automation
  • Human Capital Management
  • Two-Tier ERP

When/Where: April 23-26, 2018, Sands Convention Center, Las Vegas, NV, booth #623.

Why: As a NetSuite partner since 2008, Dell Boomi equips more than 1,000 NetSuite customers with agile cloud integration to run a connected business. Boomi provides organizations, including retailers and consumer goods companies, with an intelligent data platform to build highly effective customer experience management and omnichannel environments. Boomi offers breakthrough capabilities to run faster, smarter and better so organizations thrive amid industry disruption.

Boomi Keynote and other Sessions at SuiteWorld 2018:

Topic

Session Date, Time and Location

General Session: Realizing Global Growth,
Reducing Complexity with Customer-Driven
Supply Chain Management

 

Thursday, Apr 26, 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.,
Venetian Ballroom, Level 2

 

Boomi Customer Qlik Presents: Enabling
Speed, Agility and Digital Transformation

 

Tuesday, Apr 24, 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.,
San Polo - 3505 & 3506 (Venetian, Level 3)

 

Boomi Customer Cylance Making NetSuite
your Single Source of Truth in a Best-of-
Breed Environment

 

Tuesday, Apr 24, 01:45 p.m. - 02:45 p.m.,  
San Polo - 3505 & 3506 (Venetian, Level 3)

 

Assuring Data Quality Across

Applications

 

Tuesday, Apr 24, 08:10 – 08:30 a.m.,
Wednesday, Apr 25, 12:45 - 01:05 p.m.,
Booth #623

CRM to NetSuite: Quote to Cash made
simple by Eide Baily

 

Tuesday, Apr 24, 08:35 – 08:55 a.m.,
Wednesday, Apr 25, 04:15 - 04:35 p.m.,
Booth #623

Lead-to-Cash Overview

 

Tuesday, Apr 24, 11:15 – 11:35 p.m.,
Wednesday, Apr 25, 01:45 - 02:05 p.m.,

Booth #623

EDI Best Practices

 

Tuesday, Apr 24, 12:15 – 12:35 p.m.,
Booth #623

RSM: Leveraging Boomi to Integrate Systems
for ASC 606 Adoption

 

Tuesday, Apr 24, 12:45 – 1:05 p.m.,
Wednesday, Apr 25, 02:15 - 02:35 p.m.,
Booth #623

Integrating NetSuite with Best of Breed HCM
Applications

 

Tuesday, Apr 24, 1:15 – 1:35 p.m.,
Wednesday, Apr 25, 03:45 - 04:05 p.m.,
Booth #623

Deloitte: NetSuite Transformations with Dell
Boomi and Deloitte Consulting LLP

 

Tuesday, Apr 24, 2:45 – 3:05 p.m.,
Wednesday, Apr 25, 11:45 - 12:05 p.m.,
Booth #623

Capgemini: Arrowhead Electronics
Automates Their Fulfillment Process with
Capgemini, Oracle WMS Cloud and Dell
Boomi

 

Tuesday, Apr 24, 3:15 – 3:35 p.m.,
Wednesday, Apr 25, 08:35 - 08:55 p.m.,
Booth #623

Build a Connected Omnichannel Business
with Boomi and NetSuite

 

Tuesday, Apr 24, 1:45 – 2:45 p.m. and 3:45
– 4:05 p.m., Thursday, Apr 26, 12:15 – 12:35
p.m., Booth #623

 

How Dell Boomi Helps NetSuite Customers

 

Tuesday, Apr 24, 4:15 – 4:35 p.m.,
Wednesday, Apr 25, 03:15 - 03:35 p.m.,
Thursday, Apr 26, 08:10 – 08:30 a.m., Booth
#623

 

Jade Global: Seamless

Integration between Oracle

HCM and NetSuite

 

Tuesday, Apr 24, 4:45 – 5:05 p.m., Booth
#623

Build a Connected Business with Boomi EDI
& NetSuite

 

Wednesday, Apr 25, 11:15 – 11:35 a.m.,
Thursday, Apr 26, 11:45 – 12:05 p.m., Booth
#623

 

Build a Connected Business Using Boomi
Flow

Wednesday, Apr 25, 12:15 - 12:35 p.m.,
Thursday, Apr 26, 08:35 – 08:55 a.m.,
Booth #623

 

Xcelero: Automate Testing of NetSuite
Processes Including Any Processes That Are
Enabled by Boomi

Wednesday, Apr 25, 01:15 - 01:35 p.m.,
Thursday, Apr 26, 09:05 – 09:25 a.m., Booth
#623

 

Jade Global: Integration with Oracle Cloud
Applications Across Your Organization

 

Wednesday, Apr 25, 02:45 - 03:05 p.m.,
Booth #623

 

Learn more:

About Dell Boomi
Dell Boomi (Boomi), an independent business unit of Dell, is the leading provider of cloud integration and workflow automation software to build The Connected Business. Boomi helps more than 7,000 organizations accelerate business agility by connecting data and applications to run faster and smarter. Visit http://www.boomi.com for more information.

© 2018 Boomi Inc. Dell, Boomi, and Dell Boomi are trademarks of Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other names or marks may be the trademarks of their respective owners. 

Contact:

Janine Kromhout
Dell Boomi
650-269-1417
Janine_Kromhout@dell.com   

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/media-alert-dell-boomi-at-suiteworld-2018-in-booth--623-300635136.html

