Media Alert: Dell Boomi at SuiteWorld 2018 in Booth # 623

ROUND ROCK, Texas, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- News facts:
Who: Dell Boomi™ (Boomi), the leading provider of cloud integration and workflow automation software to build The Connected Business, announced that it is speaking at, exhibiting at and is a diamond sponsor of SuiteWorld.
What: At SuiteWorld, Boomi will demonstrate how its integration platform as a service (iPaaS) easily connects applications and data to power people and processes for NetSuite customers at far less time and cost than is possible with manual coding or legacy middleware. Boomi's platform demonstration will highlight the power of the cloud and low code development for common business scenarios, including:
- Lead-to-Cash
- EDI / Supply Chain
- E-Commerce
- Professional Services Automation
- Human Capital Management
- Two-Tier ERP
When/Where: April 23-26, 2018, Sands Convention Center, Las Vegas, NV, booth #623.
Why: As a NetSuite partner since 2008, Dell Boomi equips more than 1,000 NetSuite customers with agile cloud integration to run a connected business. Boomi provides organizations, including retailers and consumer goods companies, with an intelligent data platform to build highly effective customer experience management and omnichannel environments. Boomi offers breakthrough capabilities to run faster, smarter and better so organizations thrive amid industry disruption.
Boomi Keynote and other Sessions at SuiteWorld 2018:
|
Topic
|
Session Date, Time and Location
|
General Session: Realizing Global Growth,
|
Thursday, Apr 26, 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.,
|
Boomi Customer Qlik Presents: Enabling
|
Tuesday, Apr 24, 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.,
|
Boomi Customer Cylance Making NetSuite
|
Tuesday, Apr 24, 01:45 p.m. - 02:45 p.m.,
|
Assuring Data Quality Across
Applications
|
Tuesday, Apr 24, 08:10 – 08:30 a.m.,
|
CRM to NetSuite: Quote to Cash made
|
Tuesday, Apr 24, 08:35 – 08:55 a.m.,
|
Lead-to-Cash Overview
|
Tuesday, Apr 24, 11:15 – 11:35 p.m.,
Booth #623
|
EDI Best Practices
|
Tuesday, Apr 24, 12:15 – 12:35 p.m.,
|
RSM: Leveraging Boomi to Integrate Systems
|
Tuesday, Apr 24, 12:45 – 1:05 p.m.,
|
Integrating NetSuite with Best of Breed HCM
|
Tuesday, Apr 24, 1:15 – 1:35 p.m.,
|
Deloitte: NetSuite Transformations with Dell
|
Tuesday, Apr 24, 2:45 – 3:05 p.m.,
|
Capgemini: Arrowhead Electronics
|
Tuesday, Apr 24, 3:15 – 3:35 p.m.,
|
Build a Connected Omnichannel Business
|
Tuesday, Apr 24, 1:45 – 2:45 p.m. and 3:45
|
How Dell Boomi Helps NetSuite Customers
|
Tuesday, Apr 24, 4:15 – 4:35 p.m.,
|
Jade Global: Seamless
Integration between Oracle
HCM and NetSuite
|
Tuesday, Apr 24, 4:45 – 5:05 p.m., Booth
|
Build a Connected Business with Boomi EDI
|
Wednesday, Apr 25, 11:15 – 11:35 a.m.,
|
Build a Connected Business Using Boomi
|
Wednesday, Apr 25, 12:15 - 12:35 p.m.,
|
Xcelero: Automate Testing of NetSuite
|
Wednesday, Apr 25, 01:15 - 01:35 p.m.,
|
Jade Global: Integration with Oracle Cloud
|
Wednesday, Apr 25, 02:45 - 03:05 p.m.,
Learn more:
- Video: NetSuite Retail
- eBook: 6 Ways to Optimize NetSuite With Application Integration
- eBook: NetSuite Integration Checklist
- Datasheet: Dell Boomi Integration Accelerator for Oracle NetSuite and Salesforce
- Partner Solution Brief: Extending NetSuite to all of Your Retail Applications
- Solution Brief: Dell Boomi for Retail
- eBook: NetSuite Integration Guidebook
About Dell Boomi
Dell Boomi (Boomi), an independent business unit of Dell, is the leading provider of cloud integration and workflow automation software to build The Connected Business. Boomi helps more than 7,000 organizations accelerate business agility by connecting data and applications to run faster and smarter. Visit http://www.boomi.com for more information.
