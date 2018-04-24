Media Alert: Dell Boomi at SuiteWorld 2018 in Booth # 623

What: At SuiteWorld, Boomi will demonstrate how its integration platform as a service (iPaaS) easily connects applications and data to power people and processes for NetSuite customers at far less time and cost than is possible with manual coding or legacy middleware. Boomi's platform demonstration will highlight the power of the cloud and low code development for common business scenarios, including:

Lead-to-Cash

EDI / Supply Chain

E-Commerce

Professional Services Automation

Human Capital Management

Two-Tier ERP

When/Where: April 23-26, 2018, Sands Convention Center, Las Vegas, NV, booth #623.

Why: As a NetSuite partner since 2008, Dell Boomi equips more than 1,000 NetSuite customers with agile cloud integration to run a connected business. Boomi provides organizations, including retailers and consumer goods companies, with an intelligent data platform to build highly effective customer experience management and omnichannel environments. Boomi offers breakthrough capabilities to run faster, smarter and better so organizations thrive amid industry disruption.

Boomi Keynote and other Sessions at SuiteWorld 2018:

Topic Session Date, Time and Location General Session: Realizing Global Growth,

Reducing Complexity with Customer-Driven

Supply Chain Management Thursday, Apr 26, 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.,

Venetian Ballroom, Level 2 Boomi Customer Qlik Presents: Enabling

Speed, Agility and Digital Transformation Tuesday, Apr 24, 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.,

San Polo - 3505 & 3506 (Venetian, Level 3) Boomi Customer Cylance Making NetSuite

your Single Source of Truth in a Best-of-

Breed Environment Tuesday, Apr 24, 01:45 p.m. - 02:45 p.m.,

San Polo - 3505 & 3506 (Venetian, Level 3) Assuring Data Quality Across Applications Tuesday, Apr 24, 08:10 – 08:30 a.m.,

Wednesday, Apr 25, 12:45 - 01:05 p.m.,

Booth #623 CRM to NetSuite: Quote to Cash made

simple by Eide Baily Tuesday, Apr 24, 08:35 – 08:55 a.m.,

Wednesday, Apr 25, 04:15 - 04:35 p.m.,

Booth #623 Lead-to-Cash Overview Tuesday, Apr 24, 11:15 – 11:35 p.m.,

Wednesday, Apr 25, 01:45 - 02:05 p.m., Booth #623 EDI Best Practices Tuesday, Apr 24, 12:15 – 12:35 p.m.,

Booth #623 RSM: Leveraging Boomi to Integrate Systems

for ASC 606 Adoption Tuesday, Apr 24, 12:45 – 1:05 p.m.,

Wednesday, Apr 25, 02:15 - 02:35 p.m.,

Booth #623 Integrating NetSuite with Best of Breed HCM

Applications Tuesday, Apr 24, 1:15 – 1:35 p.m.,

Wednesday, Apr 25, 03:45 - 04:05 p.m.,

Booth #623 Deloitte: NetSuite Transformations with Dell

Boomi and Deloitte Consulting LLP Tuesday, Apr 24, 2:45 – 3:05 p.m.,

Wednesday, Apr 25, 11:45 - 12:05 p.m.,

Booth #623 Capgemini: Arrowhead Electronics

Automates Their Fulfillment Process with

Capgemini, Oracle WMS Cloud and Dell

Boomi Tuesday, Apr 24, 3:15 – 3:35 p.m.,

Wednesday, Apr 25, 08:35 - 08:55 p.m.,

Booth #623 Build a Connected Omnichannel Business

with Boomi and NetSuite Tuesday, Apr 24, 1:45 – 2:45 p.m. and 3:45

– 4:05 p.m., Thursday, Apr 26, 12:15 – 12:35

p.m., Booth #623 How Dell Boomi Helps NetSuite Customers Tuesday, Apr 24, 4:15 – 4:35 p.m.,

Wednesday, Apr 25, 03:15 - 03:35 p.m.,

Thursday, Apr 26, 08:10 – 08:30 a.m., Booth

#623 Jade Global: Seamless Integration between Oracle HCM and NetSuite Tuesday, Apr 24, 4:45 – 5:05 p.m., Booth

#623 Build a Connected Business with Boomi EDI

& NetSuite Wednesday, Apr 25, 11:15 – 11:35 a.m.,

Thursday, Apr 26, 11:45 – 12:05 p.m., Booth

#623 Build a Connected Business Using Boomi

Flow Wednesday, Apr 25, 12:15 - 12:35 p.m.,

Thursday, Apr 26, 08:35 – 08:55 a.m.,

Booth #623 Xcelero: Automate Testing of NetSuite

Processes Including Any Processes That Are

Enabled by Boomi Wednesday, Apr 25, 01:15 - 01:35 p.m.,

Thursday, Apr 26, 09:05 – 09:25 a.m., Booth

#623 Jade Global: Integration with Oracle Cloud

Applications Across Your Organization Wednesday, Apr 25, 02:45 - 03:05 p.m.,

Booth #623

Learn more:

About Dell Boomi

Dell Boomi (Boomi), an independent business unit of Dell, is the leading provider of cloud integration and workflow automation software to build The Connected Business. Boomi helps more than 7,000 organizations accelerate business agility by connecting data and applications to run faster and smarter. Visit http://www.boomi.com for more information.

